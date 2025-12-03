At COP30, BLIA Calls for Integrating Humanistic Buddhism and Indigenous Knowledge to Accelerate Climate Resilience

BLIA convened a Blue Zone side event underscoring the essential role of spiritual wisdom and indigenous knowledge in shaping holistic climate solutions. BLIA’s contributions to global sustainability were formally recognized at the World Climate Summit. BLIA’s Blue Zone exhibition booth drew sustained interest from delegates and visitors.

Bringing Humanistic Buddhism into Global Climate Dialogue to Strengthen Nature, Community, and Resilience Pathways

To protect the Earth, we must first protect the mind. When the mind is pure, the world becomes pure.” — Master Hsin Yun’s Prayer for Nature and Ecology

BELEM, CA, BRAZIL, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a moment when COP30 negotiations are calling for deeper ambition on nature, resilience, and community-led climate action, the Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA) convened a Blue Zone side event underscoring the essential role of spiritual wisdom and indigenous knowledge in shaping holistic climate solutions.The event, “Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge and Buddhist Wisdom to Build Climate Resilience,” opened with a guided mindfulness session on “mental environmental protection” led by BLIA South America Head Venerable Miao-You, aligning psychological resilience with ecological responsibility.A central highlight of the program was a presentation by Dr. Kwong Djee Chan, Deputy Director of BLIA’s Dharma & Lay Dharma Teachers Fellowship Committee. Dr. Chan introduced the Humanistic Buddhist teachings of Master Hsin Yun, emphasizing how the Master’s lifelong advocacy for both environmental protection and mental environmental protection provides a moral foundation for ecological responsibility and climate compassion. He framed these teachings as a catalyst for behavior change, community mobilization, and value-based climate action.Dr. Chan also presented T-Earth, a reforestation initiative co-developed by BLIA and BLIA-affiliated NGO the Pure Green Foundation, as a model integrating faith-driven motivation, scientific monitoring, community participation, and philanthropic collaboration into a coherent nature-based climate pathway. He highlighted BLIA’s global campaigns—the Vegetarian A Program and the Global Veg Run—as examples of behavior-driven climate mitigation aligned with the Global Stocktake’s call for lifestyle transformation.George Hu, Vice Chair of BLIA’s Green & Sustainable Development Committee, shared updates on technical cooperation with the academic institution NTUEF (Taiwan University Experimental Forest), emphasizing long-term biodiversity data, forest carbon science, and the development of integrity-based biocredit methodologies—an increasingly central discussion point at COP30. Hu also highlighted T-Earth’s three core focus areas: Trees, Tea, and Teamwork.- Trees represents localized and multi-species reforestation.- Tea refers to agroforestry development, particularly tea-related livelihoods.- Teamwork, the most important of all, emphasizes multistakeholder collaboration—engaging IPLCs, researchers, BLIA members worldwide, and the private sector.The event concluded with a collective reading of Master Hsin Yun’s Prayer for Nature and Ecology, reinforcing a shared global commitment to environmental stewardship.BLIA’s Wider Presence at COP30Beyond the side event, BLIA maintained a strong and active presence throughout COP30:BLIA’s exhibition booth drew sustained interest from delegates and visitors, serving as a key platform to promote Master Hsin Yun’s vision of “environmental protection and mental environmental protection.”BLIA’s international partnerships were also recognized, including:- A Biodiversity Cooperation effort between the Pure Green Foundation and NTUEF;- The Institutional Partnership Agreement between BLIA and the World Climate Foundation (WCF);- BLIA’s continued visibility at the World Climate Summit, where its contributions to nature and climate action were again acknowledged.BLIA’s message resonated strongly across COP30: transformational climate action requires not only restoring nature, but also transforming human consciousness and collective values.About BLIABuddha’s Light International Association (BLIA) https://www.blia.org/ is a global civil society organization dedicated to promoting Humanistic Buddhism through humanitarian service, environmental stewardship, inclusive leadership, and interfaith cooperation. BLIA advances biodiversity conservation, reforestation, low-carbon lifestyles, and community resilience through initiatives such as T-Earth, Vegetarian A, and the Global Veg Run.

