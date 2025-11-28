Biocredit Breakthroughs at World Climate Summit During COP30

A certification ceremony honored key contributors advancing science-based biodiversity credit pathways. NTUEF presented one of Asia’s first comprehensive biodiversity credit methodologies, built on over 120 years of ecological data.

Asia Showcases First Science-Based Biodiversity Credit Framework, Launches ABCA Regional Alliance, and Honors Early Leaders at World Climate Summit During COP30

Integrity is the foundation of credible nature markets, and Asia now has the scientific backbone to lead.” — Asian Biodiversity Credit Alliance, Founder, Professor Ming-Jer Tsai

BELEM, BRAZIL, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioPlus, together with the World Climate Foundation (WCF), the Taiwan University Experimental Forest (NTUEF), and the Asian Biodiversity Credit Alliance (ABCA), unveiled major advancements in Asia’s biodiversity credit development at the World Climate Summit (WCS) held alongside COP30. The session — “Building Integrity and Collaboration in Asia’s Biodiversity Credit Development” — highlighted Asia’s emergence as a global solution hub for science-based, high-integrity nature finance.WCF Emphasizes Nature Finance as Core to Climate ActionIn his opening remarks, Jens Nielsen, CEO of the World Climate Foundation, underscored that nature is now central to global climate and economic stability. He noted that biodiversity loss, ecosystem degradation, and the widening global financing gap demand new partnerships grounded in science, policy, and finance.Nielsen commended NTUEF and ABCA for transforming decades of ecological research into actionable, region-wide collaboration, and affirmed WCF’s commitment to connecting Asian leadership with global platforms through its World Climate & Biodiversity Summit and Nature Investment Coalition.His message reinforced a key theme of the session: there is no net-zero without nature, and no credible nature markets without scientific integrity.Asia’s First Science-Based Biodiversity Credit FrameworkNTUEF presented one of Asia’s first comprehensive biodiversity credit methodologies, built on over 120 years of ecological data. The methodology integrates measurable, verifiable indicators aligned with TNFD, SBTN, and IFRS S1/S2/S3, providing a transparent scientific basis for high-integrity biodiversity credits.“Integrity is the foundation of credible nature markets, and Asia now has the scientific backbone to lead,” said Prof. Tsai Ming-Jer, Director of NTUEF and founding chair of ABCA.Introducing ABCA: Region-Wide Scientific CoordinationLaunched in July 2025, the Asian Biodiversity Credit Alliance (ABCA) brings together nine leading universities across Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.ABCA aims to:- Develop harmonized, peer-reviewed biocredit methodologies- Build shared baselines using long-term ecological datasets- Support governments and financial institutions with pilot design- Ensure MRV rigor, local ecological relevance, and Indigenous stewardship- Enable future cross-recognition of biodiversity credits- Position Asia as a global standard-setter for nature marketsBioPlus noted that ABCA represents a “generational shift,” marking the first time Asia’s scientific institutions have come together to define integrity before the market defines it for them.Recognizing Early Leaders in Biodiversity Market DevelopmentA certification ceremony honored key contributors advancing science-based biodiversity credit pathways:- E.Sun Bank – High-Mountain Biodiversity Credit Methodology- Cathay Financial Holdings – Mid- to Low-Mountain Biodiversity Credit Methodology- Hualien County Government – Organic Farming Biodiversity Credit Methodology- Derick Lin, President of Attabu Cultural Foundation, Lin Family Mansions – Urban biodiversity and agroforestry initiativesPanel Insights: Science, Finance, and Indigenous PartnershipsA panel moderated by George Hu, Regional Representative (Asia), WCF, convened:Dr. Wei Chiang, NTUEFDr. Po-Neng Chiang, NTUEFHelcio Marcelo de Souza, IPLCs Strategic Lead, The Nature Conservancy BrazilPanelists emphasized the importance of trust, integrity, and long-term collaboration in advancing biodiversity credits and nature finance. They noted that the financial sector is increasingly expected not only to fund climate mitigation but also to support nature-positive development, which requires reliable data, transparent methodologies, and strong partnerships between scientists, communities, and investors.A central theme was the role of science-based evidence. Speakers stressed that without credible ecological data—collected consistently and translated into metrics understandable to the finance sector—biodiversity credits cannot achieve legitimacy or scale. Institutions such as NTUEF and ABCA are therefore critical, providing the research, monitoring, and verification needed to ensure environmental integrity.The panel also highlighted the need for inclusive participation, ensuring that Indigenous Peoples and local communities are not merely participants but genuine partners. The discussion acknowledged the hundreds of scientists and field practitioners who co-develop methodologies that bring ecological knowledge into market mechanisms.The session concluded with reflections that future decisions—across science, policy, and finance—must remain anchored in nature, the foundation of economies and human wellbeing.A New Chapter for Nature Investment in Asia“Asia is transforming from a biodiversity hotspot into a global innovation hub,”BioPlus concluded. “With ABCA’s scientific collaboration, NTUEF’s data-driven methodology, and growing financial-sector engagement, the foundation of a science-based nature investment ecosystem is now firmly established.”

