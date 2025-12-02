Stream Advisory Issued for the MS Mitch Mitchell Floodway located in Haysville, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the MS Mitch Mitchell Floodway, from east of the South Seneca Street bridge in Haysville, Kansas to the confluence with the Arkansas River.

The stream advisory is the result of a sanitary sewer overflow in Haysville. The City is correcting the issues.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated levels of E.coli bacteria and other contaminants may be present in the MS Mitch Mitchell Floodway. KDHE advises residents to stay away from the waterway at this time. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once primary (swimming) contact has been deemed safe.





###