KDHE Provides Financing for Beloit’s Water Treatment System Improvements
Improvements to the City of Beloit’s water treatment system improvements have recently started. The financing package from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will provide funding for a new water treatment plant, transmission main and raw water pump station. The drinking water system serves a population of approximately 1850.
Completion of this project will ensure the drinking water system remains in good operation for the long-term future.
Financing for the improvements to the City of Beloit’s water treatment system was made possible through a loan provided by KDHE with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Using the Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund (KPWSLF), KDHE has provided a $11,404,000 loan, of which $2,587,320 in principal will be forgiven.
The KPWSLF provides financing for municipal drinking water infrastructure at interest rates that are below market. Since 1997, the KPWSLF has provided more than $1.5 billion to 318 municipalities to finance drinking water infrastructure in Kansas.
