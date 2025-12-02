MyPart Launches B2B2C Platform to Power Emotionally Intelligent Content Creation at Scale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

MyPart, a pioneering AI company on a mission to make digital content more emotionally resonant through music, officially announced its new B2B2C AI platform coming out of stealth mode.

The platform is designed for seamless integration into social media and generative video platforms, content creation, design, and editing apps. With its proprietary multi-modal AI, MyPart enables instant and emotionally aligned soundtracks, pairing real music with content such as images, video, and text.

This launch comes at a pivotal time.

As AI evolves to reshape our day-to-day lives and consumption habits, as well as how businesses operate, the competition in fields like social, generative video and content is growing rapidly. Most consumer platforms, and especially big tech companies, are expanding their AI ecosystems by various means. Meta, for example, recently opened a prestigious “AI growth” program, which MyPart was selected to join-a testament to the platform’s technological strength and strategic potential.

The Problem: Emotionally Flat Content:

Over 2 billion people consume digital content every day, yet the accompanying music is often generic or contextually irrelevant. This results in underwhelming audio-visual experiences that fail to create meaningful emotional impact. Most platforms rely on user-driven music selection, a time-consuming manual process which rarely hits the right note.

The Solution: Multi-Modal AI Matching + Real Music Catalogs

MyPart’s platform transforms content creation by pairing real music with any image, video, audio, and text - instantly and intelligently. MyPart empowers creators of any skill level to create content with an emotionally relevant soundtrack, making it far more unique and engaging.

Key Innovations:

● Deep AI Comprehension: MyPart’s proprietary AI analyzes melody, harmony, lyrics, writing style, instrumentation, vocal tone, mood, and more. Furthermore, its comprehensive grasp of song structure enables tailored song segment recommendations, taking the matching experience to an even higher level.

● Multi-Modal Matching: Advanced context recognition enables accurate song pairing across visual, audio, and textual inputs.

● Personalized Experience: Music recommendations adapt based on content, musical preferences, behavior, demographics, and more.

● Real-Time Matching: Instant delivery of emotionally aligned music at scale.

● Real Music: MyPart offers an easy-to-use integration for platforms with existing licensing solutions, as well as those seeking for commercially licensable catalogs. Matching human-made music not only best serves most content, but also enables human creativity and artistry to remain at the forefront.

Use Cases and B2B Integration

MyPart is available via a flexible API, allowing intuitive, scalable integration into existing workflows and platforms.

Key Use Cases:

● Social Media Platforms: Auto-soundtrack posts, reels, stories, etc.

● Content Creation Tools: Recommend emotionally fitting music

● Photo, Video & Editing Apps: Enhance scenes and memories with tailored music

● Design & Presentation Tools: Match music with visual tone and textual content

● Generative Video and Image Platforms: Suggest music for AI-generated content

● Gaming & Metaverse: Deliver immersive, adaptive music

● Creative/Ad Platforms: Amplify impact with contextually fitting music

● Music Streaming & Distribution: Enable smarter discovery, search and curation

“MyPart was built with the belief that music is the most powerful amplifier of human experiences, and the fastest path to people’s hearts”, said Matan Kollenscher, Founder & CEO of MyPart. “With this new platform, we’re giving creators, developers, and platforms the ability to unlock unparalleled emotional depth”.

About MyPart:

MyPart's SaaS platform provides consumer apps with seamless AI song matching that elevates any image, video, and free-text by automatically suggesting a song segment that transforms it into an engaging and unique soundtracked experience. It delivers unmatched accuracy and depth across visuals, lyrics, music, and sound. Please visit https://www.mypart.com/ for more info.

