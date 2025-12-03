Chairman Comer Applauds President Trump’s Health Transparency

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbarella, released a summary of his advanced imaging results:

“President Trump and his administration continue to be the most transparent administration in history. I applaud President Trump’s physician for conducting a thorough examination and releasing the results to the public. This stands in sharp contrast to the Biden White House, where senior aides intervened in President Biden’s medical care and attempted to conceal his decline from the American people. Democrats, including Ranking Member Robert Garcia, misled the public by insisting President Biden was ‘sharp’ even as Americans witnessed his decline with their own eyes. Our report on the Biden Autopen Presidency exposed the biggest political scandal in U.S. history, and the Trump Administration is now taking action to bring accountability.”

Recently, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released a staff report titled “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House.” The report exposes how President Joe Biden’s top advisors, political operatives, and personal physician concealed the President’s mental and physical decline from the American people. The findings reveal that as President Biden’s condition deteriorated, his aides exercised presidential authority and facilitated executive actions without his direct authorization, including misusing the autopen and failing to properly document decision-making processes.

Following the findings of its investigation, Chairman Comer sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting the U.S. Department of Justice conduct a comprehensive review of all executive actions taken during the Biden presidency and scrutinize key Biden aides—Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Annie Tomasini, and Anthony Bernal— who pleaded the Fifth Amendment during the investigation. Chairman Comer also sent a letter to the District of Columbia Board of Medicine seeking its review of actions taken by Dr. O’Connor to determine any potential wrongdoing in his medical care of the former president.

