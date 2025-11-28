Chairman Comer Applauds President Trump’s Termination of Biden Executive Actions Signed by Autopen

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today applauded President Donald Trump’s announcement that executive actions signed by President Biden using an autopen have been terminated:

“I applaud President Trump for deeming President Biden’s autopen actions null and void. The House Oversight Committee recently exposed how the Biden Autopen Presidency is one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history. As Americans witnessed President Biden’s decline with their own eyes, Biden’s inner circle sought to deceive the public, conceal his condition, and take unauthorized executive actions using the autopen—actions that are now invalid. The House Oversight Committee delivered crucial transparency, and now President Trump and his administration are delivering accountability.”

Last month, the Committee released a staff report titled “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House.” The report exposes how President Joe Biden’s top advisors, political operatives, and personal physician concealed the President’s mental and physical decline from the American people. The findings reveal that as President Biden’s condition deteriorated, his aides exercised presidential authority and facilitated executive actions without his direct authorization, including misusing the autopen and failing to properly document decision-making processes.

Following the findings of its investigation, Chairman Comer sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi requesting the U.S. Department of Justice conduct a comprehensive review of all executive actions taken during the Biden presidency and scrutinize key Biden aides—Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Annie Tomasini, and Anthony Bernal— who pleaded the Fifth Amendment during the investigation. Chairman Comer also sent a letter to the District of Columbia Board of Medicine seeking its review of actions taken by Dr. O’Connor to determine any potential wrongdoing in his medical care of the former president.

