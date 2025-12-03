The National Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners Relocates Headquarters to Baltimore

New Offices Located at 250 West Pratt Street

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners (NBPME) , the nonprofit organization which enacts the policy, guides the development, and oversees the administration of the examinations used for podiatric medical licensing in the United States, is moving its headquarters to 250 West Pratt Street, Suite 620, in Baltimore, Maryland.Previously located in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, the NBPME will occupy approximately 1,700 square feet in its new space, which will be used for day-to-day operations, hosting quarterly board and committee meetings, and conducting examination development workshops. The office will also be available as professional courtesy to other podiatric organizations and committees should they need meeting space.“We chose Baltimore for its strategic, centralized location, proximity to other podiatric medical organizations, its convenience to major travel hubs, and range of hotel and restaurant options,” says Dr. Oleg Petrov, President, NBPME. “We look forward to being a part of the Baltimore community and professional ecosystem for many years to come.”Also located in Maryland are the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), the Council on Podiatric Medical Education (CPME), the American Association of Colleges of Podiatric Medicine (AACPM), and the Federation of Podiatric Medical Boards (FPMB).The NBPME was founded in 1956 in Missouri as the National Board of Chiropody Examiners. The name was changed to National Board of Podiatry Examiners and incorporated in New Jersey in 1978. The current name, NBPME, was established in 1995.For additional information about the organization and the examinations, visit www.nbpme.org About the National Board of Podiatric Medical ExaminersThe National Board of Podiatric Medical Examiners (NBPME) enacts the policy, guides the development, and oversees the administration of the examinations used for podiatric medical licensing in the United States. NBPME is a tax exempt 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

