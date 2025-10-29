STRmix™ Co-Developer, Senior Scientist Will Present at ISHI 36 Symposium

STRmix Team Will Also Be Featured During Vendor Showcase

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STRmix ™ co-developer Dr. Jo-Anne Bright and STRmix team Senior Scientist Richard Wivell are among the featured speakers at the upcoming 36th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI).The largest annual meeting focusing entirely on DNA use in forensic science, ISHI 36 will be held from Sunday, November 2 through Thursday, November 6 at the Palm Beach County Civic Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.Bright and Wivell will be presenters for “Supporting Your Laboratory through Legal Challenges to the Use of Probabilistic Genotyping,” a day-long workshop to be chaired by Dr. Michael Coble, Professor and Executive Director of the Center for Human Identification at University of North Texas Health Fort Worth.To be held on Monday, November 3, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., the workshop will cover key recommendations for internal validation. Topics to be discussed include experimental design to meet recommendations, published material addressing key issues, and common challenges to the use of probabilistic genotyping methods.The STRmix team will also be featured at the NicheVision Forensics Vendor Showcase, to be held on Wednesday, November 5, 7 - 8:30 a.m., focusing on different features available in FaSTR™ DNA, as well as previewing the new version, to be released in 2026. FaSTR™ DNA combines an intuitive, user-friendly graphical interface with easily understandable and laboratory-customizable rules to seamlessly integrate with STRmix™ (when in use) and rapidly analyze raw DNA data generated by genetic analyzers and standard STR DNA profiling kits, with the added ability to assign a number of contributors estimate.Together, FaSTR™ DNA, STRmix™, and a third application, DBLR™ (which when used with STRmix™ allows forensic labs to undertake extensive kinship analysis, carry out rapid database searches, visualize the value of their DNA mixture evidence, and carry out mixture-to-mixture matches), complete the full workflow, from DNA analysis to interpretation and database matching.Members of the STRmix team will be on-site at the NicheVision Forensics booth throughout ISHI 36. NicheVision has exclusive distribution rights to distribute STRmix™, FaSTR™ DNA, and DBLR™ in the Americas.ISHI 36 is expected to attract more than 900 forensic DNA experts and law enforcement professionals from over 40 countries to discuss the latest advances in forensic DNA analysis. Promega Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of products for DNA-based human identification, has sponsored ISHI since its inception.Workshop Chair Michael Coble, PhD, is a Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and a member of the International Society for Forensic Genetics. He serves as a commissioner of the Texas Forensic Science Commission and is an invited guest at the Scientific Working Group on DNA Analysis Methods (SWGDAM).STRmix™ co-developer Jo-Anne Bright, PhD, is a Senior Science Leader within the Forensic Biology group at the New Zealand Institute for Public Health and Forensic Science Limited (PHF Science), where she has worked since 1999. STRmix™, sophisticated forensic software capable of resolving mixed DNA profiles previously regarded as too complex to interpret, has been used to interpret DNA evidence in more than 700,000 cases worldwide since its introduction in 2012.Richard Wivell is a Lead Senior Scientist within the STRmix team at PHF Science, New Zealand, where he has worked since 2008. Before moving to New Zealand, Wivell was a Forensic Scientist for the Metropolitan Police Service and the Forensic Science Service in the UK.For more information about ISHI 36, visit https://www.ishinews.com . For more information about STRmix™, visit http://www.strmix.com STRmix – A global leader in forensic DNA interpretation, trusted by more than 120 forensic laboratories worldwide.

