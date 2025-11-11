Columbus Therapist Empowers Mississippi Families to Thrive During Holiday Season; Releases Free Family Wellness Guide

Yeates Family Consulting offers accessible telehealth services to support Mississippi families in building resilience and thriving during the holiday season and beyond. Professional support is now available from the comfort of home. Edward Yeates encourages families to embrace authenticity during holiday celebrations: "The most memorable holidays are the real ones. Focus on genuine connection over perfection." Families across Mississippi can create meaningful holiday traditions and strengthen bonds through intentional connection. Yeates Family Consulting's free Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide offers practical strategies for joyful, authentic celebrations. Edward Yeates, LPC, Founder and Owner of Yeates Family Consulting, brings over a decade of experience serving Mississippi families with compassionate, evidence-based mental health care.

Licensed counselor Edward Yeates shares practical tools and proven strategies to help families create meaningful, joyful holiday experiences

COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across Mississippi prepare for the upcoming holiday season, local mental health expert Edward Yeates LPCS, NCC is helping them transform potential stress into opportunities for deeper connection and joyful memories.Edward Yeates, Licensed Professional Counselor and founder of Yeates Family Consulting in Columbus, has developed a free " Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide " to equip Mississippi families with practical tools for navigating the season with confidence and grace. The comprehensive resource is now available at yeatesconsulting.com/yeates-holiday-guide."The holidays are actually an incredible opportunity for families to strengthen their bonds and create lasting positive memories," explains Yeates, who has been serving Mississippi families for over a decade. "With the right strategies and realistic expectations, families can truly enjoy this special time together."Turning Challenges Into OpportunitiesWhile Yeates' practice sees increased appointment requests during the holiday months, a natural response as families seek to make the most of the season, he's found that proactive planning makes all the difference."When families come in before or during the holidays, we're seeing more and more success stories," Yeates notes. "Parents learning to set healthy boundaries, couples communicating better about expectations, and children feeling secure and happy. It's really encouraging."The guide includes conversation scripts for respectful boundary-setting, tools for maintaining family wellness, and age-specific strategies for helping children feel secure during gatherings.Five Signs Your Family Is Ready for GrowthYeates encourages Mississippi families to recognize these signs as opportunities to strengthen their family unit:- Energy Shifts: Changes in sleep or energy levels signal it's time to prioritize self-care- Need for Connection: Moments of withdrawal are perfect opportunities to check in with loved ones- Communication Opportunities: Disagreements offer chances to practice healthy conflict resolution- Physical Awareness: Your body's signals remind you to slow down and practice wellness- Mindful Choices: Recognizing the need to moderate habits shows healthy self-awarenessEmpowering Strategies for Joyful HolidaysYeates offers evidence-based strategies that Columbus families are successfully implementing:- Embrace Authenticity: "The most memorable holidays are the real ones," Yeates advises. "Focus on genuine connection over perfection. Your family will remember laughter and warmth, not whether the table setting was flawless."- Communicate Proactively: "Clear, kind communication creates peaceful gatherings," Yeates emphasizes. Open conversations about expectations, schedules, and preferences help everyone feel respected and heard.- Honor Family Rhythms: Maintaining familiar routines helps everyone feel grounded. "When children have their regular sleep and meal schedules, they're better able to enjoy special holiday activities."- Practice Intentional Spending: "Financial peace comes from aligning spending with values. Many families are discovering that thoughtful, modest gifts create more joy than expensive pressure."- Accessible Support for Every Family: Yeates Family Consulting offers family, couples, and group counseling both in person and through a secure telehealth portal at yeatesconsulting.com, making it easier for Mississippi families to access the support they need this holiday season.Free Resource Supports Mississippi FamiliesThe "Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide" includes:- Practical checklist for family wellness- Positive communication scripts for challenging conversations- Age-appropriate strategies for supporting children's emotional well-being- Mental health resources for Columbus and Mississippi- Self-care action plan for parents and caregivers- Faith-integrated approaches for Christian familiesThe guide is available as a free download at yeatesconsulting.com/yeates-holiday-guide with no registration required."I wanted to create something that genuinely helps families flourish," Yeates explains. "These are practical, proven strategies that real families are using successfully to create holidays they actually look forward to."Investing in Family WellnessYeates views the holidays as an ideal time for families to invest in their relationships and emotional health. Professional support can be especially valuable for families wanting to establish healthier patterns, improve communication, or work through specific challenges. Yeates Family Consulting offers both in-person counseling in Columbus and secure telehealth sessions through its online portal at yeatesconsulting.com, ensuring families across Mississippi can easily access the support they need."The families who reach out for support are the strong ones," Yeates emphasizes. "They're being proactive about their family's wellbeing. That's something to celebrate."Building Stronger CommunitiesYeates is passionate about normalizing mental health support in rural Mississippi. "In Columbus and communities like ours, when families thrive, everyone benefits. We're seeing more openness, more courage, and more families choosing wellness—and that positive ripple effect strengthens our entire community."About Yeates Family Consulting, LLCFounded in 2015, Yeates Family Consulting provides comprehensive mental health services to children, adolescents, and families in Columbus, Mississippi. The practice specializes in family therapy, individual counseling, couples therapy, and faith-integrated treatment. Founder Edward Yeates, LPCS, NCC, is a Licensed Professional Counselor dedicated to helping Mississippi families build resilience and thrive.For more information or to download the free Holiday Mental Health Wellness Guide, visit https://yeatesconsulting.com or call 662-570-1109.Email: info@yeatesconsulting.comWebsite: https://yeatesconsulting.com MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Edward Yeates is available for interviews and expert commentary on holiday family wellness topics. 