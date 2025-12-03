Envision Wellness Launches the First Non-Surgical Knee Decompression Program in Burlington for Chronic Pain Relief

Envision Wellness Logo Dr. Karen Wilkinson

Envision Wellness adds state-of-the-art Knee-on-Trac decompression therapy, offering a breakthrough in joint health and mobility restoration.

BURLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envision Wellness, a trusted Burlington chiropractic and wellness clinic, today announced the launch of a new non-surgical knee decompression program. This innovative therapy offers a new treatment option for residents struggling with chronic knee pain, osteoarthritis, and mobility issues, providing a path to recovery without surgery or medication. Envision Wellness is the first and only clinic in Alamance County to offer this advanced solution.

According to the CDC, nearly one in four adults in North Carolina suffers from chronic knee pain, making non-invasive treatment options more important than ever.

The program uses state-of-the-art decompression technology to gently create space within the knee joint. This process helps to reduce pressure, improve circulation, and promote the body's natural healing mechanisms for long-term joint recovery. The treatment is designed to address the root cause of pain, helping patients regain mobility and return to their daily activities with greater comfort.

“So many patients come to us after years of knee pain thinking surgery is their only option,” said Dr. Karen Wilkinson, owner of Envision Wellness. “With our new knee decompression therapy, we’re helping people move comfortably again without drugs, injections, or downtime. It’s incredibly rewarding to see patients get their lives back.”

Since 1995, Envision Wellness has been committed to providing natural, non-invasive health solutions. The introduction of the knee decompression program reinforces the clinic's reputation for combining advanced technology with personalized care plans to achieve lasting results. This new service complements the clinic's existing offerings, which include chiropractic care, spinal decompression, neuropathy treatment, and medical weight loss.

About Envision Wellness

Founded in 1995, Envision Wellness provides a range of natural and non-invasive health solutions to the Burlington community and surrounding areas, including Graham, Elon, Mebane, and Gibsonville. Located at 2241 W Hanford Rd, Burlington, NC, the clinic is dedicated to delivering patient-centered care that combines advanced technology with personalized treatment plans to improve function and overall quality of life. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.envisionwellnessnc.com or call (336) 266-7703.

