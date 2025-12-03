R&R Spine and Wellness Launches Gainesville’s First Non-Surgical Knee Decompression Program

R&R Spine And Wellness Dr. Roland Rodriguez, DC

Clinic introduces advanced Knee-On-Trac technology, offering patients a non-invasive alternative to surgery, injections, and long-term medications.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&R Spine and Wellness today announced the launch of its new Non-Surgical Knee Decompression Program, an advanced non-surgical treatment for chronic knee pain. The clinic is the first and only provider in Gainesville to offer this technology, providing an alternative for individuals suffering from osteoarthritis, meniscus injuries, and degenerative knee conditions who wish to avoid surgery, injections, or long-term medication.

Chronic knee pain affects millions of Americans, with osteoarthritis being one of the leading causes of disability nationwide. In Gainesville, the aging population and active community of athletes face limited non-invasive options for managing knee pain, leaving many struggling with mobility and quality of life. This new program addresses a clear need for innovative, non-surgical solutions in the area.

The program centers around the state-of-the-art Knee-On-Trac system, which gently separates the knee joint to relieve pressure, increase circulation, and promote natural healing. Many patients begin to notice improvements in pain and mobility within the first 3–6 sessions, with a typical treatment plan involving 10–15 sessions depending on the severity of the condition. The program includes detailed functional evaluations before and after treatment to monitor progress, ensuring that patients see measurable improvements in joint function. This pain-free therapy is designed to improve joint health rather than simply mask symptoms, offering a long-term solution for chronic knee pain.

“Many of our patients come to us after being told their only option is injections or surgery. Knee decompression finally gives people a gentle, non-invasive way to find relief,” said Dr. Roland Rodriguez, owner of R&R Spine and Wellness. “We’re proud to be the only clinic in Gainesville offering this treatment, and we’ve already seen how much hope it gives individuals who just want their mobility and quality of life back.”

With over a decade of experience in decompression therapy, Dr. Rodriguez brings significant expertise to the new program. Early clinical data from patient outcomes has shown a success rate of over 85% in reducing chronic knee pain and improving mobility, further reinforcing the effectiveness of this approach. Dr. Rodriguez’s methodology reflects the clinic’s commitment to precise, gentle, biomechanically focused care. “At R&R Spine and Wellness, our goal is to help patients move better and feel better without relying on drugs or invasive procedures. Knee decompression fits perfectly within that approach.”

R&R Spine and Wellness invites patients and media to learn more about the Knee Decompression Program. Consultations can be scheduled to determine if this innovative treatment is a suitable option for addressing chronic knee pain.

About R&R Spine and Wellness

Founded in 2023, R&R Spine and Wellness is a premier chiropractic clinic located at 4020 Newberry Rd, Suite 200, Gainesville, FL. Led by Dr. Roland Rodriguez, a NUCCA-certified chiropractor, the practice is the only one in the area offering both NUCCA care and knee decompression therapy. The clinic provides a range of services, including full spine chiropractic, non-surgical spinal decompression, and laser therapy, all delivered with a focus on one-on-one, patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.rrspine.com.

