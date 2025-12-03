Sean Patrick Flanery to Star in 'Ethan Almighty - Ethan's Law' A True-Story Feature Film

Sean Patrick Flanery Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear with the real Jeff Callaway and Ethan Almighty Ethan Almighty at the Kentucky State Capital

Miracles Happen When a Dog and His Human Speak at the Kentucky Senate

There is a real need today for stories that uplift, inspire, and remind people of compassion. "Ethan Almighty - Ethan's Law" is exactly that kind of film.” — Tané McClure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Patrick Flanery to Star in True-Story Feature Film

“Ethan Almighty - Ethan’s Law”, Shooting in Kentucky, Spring 2026

Sean Patrick Flanery, known for the breakout psychological thriller "Nefarious" and the cult classic "The Boondock Saints", has signed on to star in the upcoming feature film "Ethan Almighty - Ethan’s Law", a family and faith-driven biopic based on the life of Jeff Callaway and his miraculous dog named Ethan. The film is scheduled to begin production March 2026 on location in Kentucky.

"Ethan Almighty – Ethan’s Law" tells the inspirational true story of Callaway, a man whose life is transformed through his bond with his dog Ethan, together, along with the help of the Governor of Kentucky and a key State Representative, they inspired the State of Kentucky to pass "Ethan's Law" an anti-cruelty to animals bill which becomes a rallying cry for justice and kindness. Along the way, Ethan’s story miraculously touches the lives of a cancer survivor, a young boy, and countless others, proving that one kind act can truly change the world. The project blends themes of resilience, second chances, and the profound impact animals can have on the human heart. The film aims to appeal to mainstream audiences seeking uplifting storytelling with strong moral and spiritual elements. The story boasts similarities to the popular films: "A Dog’s Purpose" and "Erin Brockovich".

The film is produced and directed by Tané McClure ("Kaitlyn’s Chance") of McClure Films. Producers Michelle Alexandria of Light Year Pictures, McClure, and Clayton Turnage join up again on what will be their second film together in the Kentucky area: "Kaitlyn’s Chance" which is currently in post-production. Executive Producers/Producers are Stephanie Garvin ("Maserati: The Brothers") of Hollywood Expansion Group, with Michael Olsen, CEO of Motion Media Group and Todd Slater ("The Optimist") of Convoke Media. Co-Executive Producers are: Sylvester Bowen, Nisha Catron, Amelia Frazier Theobald, Stephen Camarillo, Mike Mulrooney, Laura Swan, JW Dant III, Kenny Hanna. Co-Producers: Jeff Callaway, de de Cox, Tyke Caravelli. Written by Tané McClure and Tyke Caravelli.

McClure said “There is a real need today for stories that uplift, inspire, and remind people of compassion. "Ethan Almighty - Ethan's Law" is exactly that kind of film, and Sean brings a depth that honors Jeff’s legacy.”

Alexandria added that, “casting Flanery was an immediate and intuitive match for the role. Sean is a mirror image of Jeff Callaway, the all American man with a big heart. His warmth and strength make him the perfect actor to bring this true story to life.”

The filmmakers will unveil additional cast and production details in the coming months. Production is set to take place across several locations in Kentucky, with a planned 2026 release.

