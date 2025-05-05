Producer Director Tané McClure Announces Slate of Upcoming Films Including the True Story Action/Thriller THE LAST FLARE

Last Flare, McClure Films and Marshootz Productions, starring Scott William Winters, Monique Candelaria, Andrew James Ferguson, Pheonix Zito and Jeffrey Bigger Andrew James Ferguson as Drew in The Last Flare The real Jeff Callaway and Ethan the dog during his recovery in the vet hospital. Ethan Almighty the movie is now in pre-production and casting.

McClure Films announces feature film slate, including two films based on true stories, "The Last Flare" (action/thriller) and "Ethan Almighty" (family drama).

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McClure Films’ producer, director and writer Tané McClure is pleased to announce the upcoming slate of films for her company.

"Last Flare,” based on the frightening true story of the doomed fishing boat, the A.C.E. and its crew that sunk off San Clemente, California is currently in post-production. Executive producer Scott Marshutz of Marshootz Productions and director Tané McClure wrote the action thriller screenplay. Director of Photography is Keith Jefferies. The film stars Scott William Winters (“Narcos”, "People vs. Larry Flynt"), Monique Candelaria (“Love Craft Country”), Andrew James Ferguson (“Séance Games – Metaxu”), Phoenix Zito and Jeffrey Bigger. According to New Mexico film officials, this is the first time open water and underwater scenes were shot on a soundstage in Albuquerque. "The challenges we faced making a movie about a boat that capsized in the ocean in New Mexico was incredibly high", says executive producer Scott Marshutz. "But our stellar crew and especially our director Tané McClure and DP Keith Jefferies came up with some brilliant ideas on how to make it work without breaking the bank." Lane Luper (1st AC on Last Flare) states that "Working with Tané McClure and DP Keith Jefferies was pleasant and smooth. Keith is massively collaborative and the pair made it easy for the crew to feel like a creative member of the film making team."

McClure Films' exceptional true-story family drama "Ethan Almighty” is currently in pre-production. The story captures the profound bond between a man and his dog. The screenplay was reviewed by Coverfly as…“virtually perfect…The kind of endings that linger on our minds long after the film is over.” The dog, Ethan Almighty, survived unspeakable odds and brought the entire state of Kentucky together as they prayed for his recovery. Every person who heard of this dog had life changing events for the better, inspired by his strength to live, his forgiveness and heart. Ethan Almighty... one dog... and one kind act... changed the world. Ethan Almighty inspired the State of Kentucky to enact the Anti-torture/Cruelty to Animals Bill known as ETHAN'S LAW in March 2024. The screenplay is written by Tané McClure and Tyke Caravelli as told by Jeff Callaway. Executive producers are Sylvester Bowen, Nisha Catron. Producers are Linda Berger, Tané McClure, Clay Turnage, Jeff Callaway and de de Cox. Star casting for lead actors is underway with Linda Berger, CSA.

Tané McClure also wrote and produced the family film "Kaitlyn's Chance," directed by Ben Demaree. It stars Sean Patrick Flannery, Jaime King, Samantha Rose Baldwin and Shane Graham. It focuses on a young woman who must overcome her fear and compete in a horse jumping competition, riding the very horse that led to an accident and her subsequent disability one year earlier. McClure was inspired to write this touching family drama screenplay due to her lifetime as an equestrian. The film will be released 2025 with Volcanic Films.

Other notable projects in development are “Black Point Road,” (crime drama) inspired by actual events of corruption and human trafficking in Hawaii; “7th Sense” (action/science fiction/thriller); “The Duesie”(comedy/drama) the ultimate absurdity of family feuds over a will; “Angel Hunter” (horror/sci-fi); “Just Claus” (romance); “Legend of Mina Harker” (horror), a woman who could never grow old; and the award winning screenplay and book “Rescue Heart” (drama/thriller) about a beautiful Native American woman, and a rescued fighting dog who escape from the clutches of a treacherous drug lord.

McClure is the daughter of actor Doug McClure. She has won over 60 film festival awards since 2002 for her efforts as a writer, producer, director, editor and visual effects. Director/Writer Tané McClure is represented by Richard Sindell and Doug Brodax.

For more information log on to www.mcclurefilms.com.

"Last Flare" Trailer

