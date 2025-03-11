Enerflo Unveils Four Powerful New Features to Simplify Solar Sales and Enhance Homeowner Savings
Enerflo announces the launch of four new native features designed to optimize the solar sales process and improve savings forecasting for homeowners.
QuickQuote: Instant, Accurate Solar Estimates
Enerflo introduces QuickQuote, a cutting-edge tool leveraging Google’s Project Sunroof and Enerflo’s immense proprietary data to generate instant solar estimates based on a homeowner’s address and utility provider. The QuickQuote engine integrates Enerflo’s savings forecaster with imagery data to deliver a more accurate estimate of customer savings with solar. With QuickQuote, sales reps can now provide prospective solar customers with rapid, data-backed estimates, streamlining the early stages of the sales process by prequalifying homes faster.
Title Check: Seamless Property Ownership Verification
The new Title Check feature ensures a frictionless financing process by automatically verifying property ownership using the same data providers as major financiers Sales reps can confirm property owners match the financing applicant, reducing delays and mitigating potential roadblocks. By allowing sales reps to identify title issues upfront, this tool helps increase project pull-through rates and minimizes costly change orders, leading to a smoother, more efficient sales and installation process.
Battery Sizing Tool: Optimizing Energy Storage for Homeowners
With the rising demand for solar-plus-storage solutions especially in net billing or TOU markets like California, Enerflo introduces the Battery Sizing Tool, empowering sales reps to accurately size battery storage based on a homeowner’s unique energy goals. This feature seamlessly integrates into Enerflo’s Optimus proposal tool, ensuring that battery storage recommendations align with homeowners’ consumption patterns and projected energy needs. The Battery Sizing Tool helps sales reps build tailored, future-proof energy solutions, enhancing the overall value proposition of solar-plus-storage systems.
Savings Calculator & Forecaster: Precision in Solar Financial Projections
Enerflo’s enhanced Savings Calculator & Forecaster elevates the accuracy of financial projections in Optimus Proposals. Designed to accommodate key market factors—such as California’s NEM 3.0 and integrated third-party ownership (TPO) solutions like GoodLeap and LightReach—this tool provides an in-depth, year-over-year savings forecast for homeowners considering solar.
The feature calculates estimated utility payments without solar (the ‘cost of doing nothing’) and compares them to post-solar savings by utilizing Genability’s hourly consumption estimates, PVWatts production data, and battery-mode modeling. By computing real-time post-solar utility loads and energy costs, Enerflo delivers a highly transparent, data-driven financial analysis that supports compliance efforts and strengthens homeowner confidence in solar investments.
Driving the Future of Solar with Smarter Technology
“These new capabilities underscore Enerflo’s commitment to making solar sales smarter, faster, and more efficient for our partners,” said Enerflo Co-Founder, Pat Bennett. “By integrating industry-leading data sources and automation, we’re reducing friction in the solar buying process and improving the accuracy of savings projections. This ultimately helps both solar professionals and homeowners make more informed decisions.”
With the addition of QuickQuote, Title Check, the Battery Sizing Tool, and the Savings Calculator & Forecaster, Enerflo continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the solar industry. These features reinforce the platform’s mission to simplify solar sales, improve customer confidence, drive higher project success rates and ultimately lower the cost of solar for homeowners.
About Enerflo
Enerflo is the only truly open, end-to-end solar sales and fulfillment platform, purpose-built to drive efficiency, automation, and cost savings across the solar project lifecycle. By integrating best-in-class tools and streamlining operations, Enerflo helps solar installers and sales organizations increase their bottom line while delivering a superior customer experience.
For more information, visit www.enerflo.com
Enerflo's Battery Sizing Tool
