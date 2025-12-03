Arc Manor Announces 'Ninja Loot Sale' Digital Event Featuring Discounts on NYT Bestselling Authors and Scavenger Hunt

We decided to 'shatter' the prices completely. The Ninja Loot Sale isn't just a discount; it's an event.” — Shahid Mahmud, Publisher

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arc Manor, an award-winning publisher of science fiction and fantasy, announced the launch of its largest digital sales event to date: The Ninja Loot Sale Replacing the company’s previous seasonal promotion, the Ninja Loot Sale represents a massive expansion in both selection and discounts. The event features drastically reduced prices on digital editions from industry titans, including New York Times bestselling authors Harry Turtledove, Mercedes Lackey, and S.M. Stirling.A "Hostile" Takeover The sale is themed around a "Ninja Takeover," a playful nod to the aggressive price-slashing strategy. "The White Turkey Sale we ran previously was good, but it wasn't aggressive enough for the value we wanted to deliver to our readers," said Shahid Mahmud, Publisher at Arc Manor. "We decided to 'shatter' the prices completely. The Ninja Loot Sale isn't just a discount; it's an event." The Hidden Loot Challenge . Arc Manor has gamified the shopping experience. Scattered randomly throughout the sale pages are five completely free ebooks, marked as "Free Loot." Readers are challenged to scroll through the discounted titles to find these hidden gems, which are theirs to claim at no cost.Key Highlights of the Ninja Loot Sale:Historic Lows: The deepest discounts Arc Manor has ever offered on this specific collection of titles.Legendary Roster: Includes works from Nebula, Hugo, and Dragon Award-winning authors.Free Loot: A digital scavenger hunt for free ebooks hidden within the sale.The Ninja Loot Sale is live now for a limited time. Readers can access the deals at: bit.ly/LootPress About Arc Manor. Based in Rockville, Maryland, Arc Manor is an award-winning independent publisher dedicated to the best in science fiction and fantasy. Through its imprints, including Caezik SF & Fantasy, it publishes both new works by modern masters and rediscovered classics from genre legends like Robert A. Heinlein. Arc Manor is committed to bringing high-quality genre fiction to readers worldwide.

