The Wait Is Over: The Halfblood Chronicle Returns — and at Last, the Final (Fourth) Book Is Coming

Elvenbred Cover

At last, the Halfblood Chronicle returns—newly revised, illustrated editions plus the long-awaited final book arriving May–Aug 2026!

I cannot express how much joy it gives me to finally finish what Andre and I began. Ben is the perfect partner, just as Andre was.” — Mercedes Lackey

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After decades of anticipation, fans of fantasy legends Andre Norton and Mercedes Lackey can finally celebrate: " The Halfblood Chronicles " is coming back—newly revised, fully illustrated, and complete at last with the much-anticipated fourth book.The series was initially created by two Grand Masters of Science Fiction and fantasy, Mercedes Lackey and Andre Norton. The Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master Award, issued by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association, is one of the rarest and most coveted designations in the genre.While planned as a four-book series, the fourth book was never completed due to the death of Andre Norton. And for years, readers of this beloved saga have asked the same question: Will we ever get the final book?Mercedes Lackey has now partnered with Ben Ohlander to complete this long-awaited fourth and final book in the series.And fans won’t have to wait long between volumes—the journey begins in May 2026, with one book released each month through August, letting readers experience the saga as a four-month festival of Halfblood magic.WHY THIS IS HISTORICA Legendary Collaboration: Andre Norton, the “Grand Dame of Science Fiction & Fantasy,” and Mercedes Lackey, one of the genre’s most celebrated voices, created a world of elves, dragons, humans, and halfbloods unlike any other.A Long-Awaited Finale: The fourth book, left unfinished for years, has now been completed by Mercedes Lackey with Ben Ohlander, finally giving fans the closure they’ve craved.Illustrated, Beautiful, Definitive: Each new edition will be fully revised and brought to life with illustrations, making these volumes the most enchanting versions ever published.Release ScheduleBook I — The Elvenbane — May 2026Book II — Elvenblood — June 2026Book III — Elvenborn — July 2026Book IV (The Finale) — Elvenbred — August 2026This is more than a reissue—it’s the fulfillment of a promise. A saga that began decades ago is about to reach its long-awaited, glorious conclusion.Fans of epic fantasy: the countdown begins. The Halfblood Chronicle is back—and this time, the story is complete.

