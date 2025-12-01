United States launches safeguard investigation on quartz surface products

In the notification, the United States indicated, among other things, as follows:

"The point of contact for the investigation is:

Alejandro Orozco Office of InvestigationsU.S. International Trade Commission500 E Street, SWWashington, DC 20436

Tel: (202-205-3177)

[.]

Persons wishing to participate in the investigation as parties must file an entry of appearance with the Secretary to the Commission not later than 21 days after publication of the notice of institution in the Federal Register."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/USA/15.

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.