“A problem shared is a problem halved” – Joshua’s story

Joshua is currently in a psychiatric unit for young people, getting treatment for anxiety and depression. He shares his favourite DBT (dialectic behavioural therapy) skills when managing distress.

Anxiety, autism and depression are conditions I have been dealing with for a number of years. After being in a SEN (special educational needs) school and figuring out it wasn’t the right environment for me, I’ve had multiple interventions over the years, including around the clock carers, visits from CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) and the ongoing education team from the Educatch charity.

But my biggest support has been from my family network, especially my mum and auntie. They have supported me through all my highs and lows, and have always been by my side when I needed them. I couldn’t be any more thankful for them.

I am currently an inpatient at a psychiatric hospital and have made many forward steps since being admitted five months ago. I have been able to keep myself safe compared to when I first entered the hospital, and can now verbalise to staff when I am feeling tempted to do something that I know would have negative repercussions.