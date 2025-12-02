Former Federal Employee Sentenced To 41 Months In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Defrauding U.S. Government For More Than $1 Million

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that James Montoya, 55, of Lakewood, Colorado, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,122,009.47 after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud.

According to the plea agreement, Montoya worked as a federal employee at the United States Geological Survey (USGS) office in Lakewood. USGS is part of the United States Department of the Interior (DOI). During a routine initiative to identify misuse, DOI identified numerous questionable transactions on Montoya’s government charge card. An investigation revealed that Montoya successfully concealed improper purchases for years by submitting altered receipts, and fictitious invoices and other documentation to USGS claiming that these purchases were for IT-related items or services. In fact, the defendant did not provide any IT-related items or services to USGS and many of these purchases were for personal items including, but not limited to, vintage and collectible toys as well as car parts.

The alleged actions defrauded the government of approximately $1,122,009.47 over approximately fifteen years beginning around December of 2008 and continuing through at least November 2023.

“Stealing from the federal government is stealing from hard-working American taxpayers,” said United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Peter McNeilly. “Our office will vigorously prosecute these types of crimes on behalf of American taxpayers.”

“Our investigative staff used data analytics and ingenuity to identify this longstanding, ongoing scheme, which defrauded American taxpayers out of over $1 million over many years,” said U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Katherine Balestra. “The judgment in this case is a strong deterrent for others looking to perpetuate this type of scheme."

United States District Judge Philip A. Brimmer presided over the sentencing.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Sonia Dave.

Case Number: 24-cr-248-PAB