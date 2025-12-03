Hofstra University, New York Islanders and UBS Arena Join Forces with New Partnership

New York Islanders mascots Sparky and Nyisles join Hofstra’s beloved Kate and Willie

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHofstra University, New York Islanders and UBS Arena Join Forces with New PartnershipFive-year relationship to open opportunities for students and strengthen local Long Island community connectionsHEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — December 3, 2025 — Hofstra University has teamed up with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena for a new, five-year partnership, giving students unmatched access to the fast-paced world of professional sports and entertainment.As the Official University Partner of the New York Islanders and the new, nearby UBS Arena, Hofstra students will gain hands-on experience through internships, experiential-learning projects, and industry exposure in sports media, video production, public relations, marketing, and more.With the three partners calling Long Island home, the collaboration brings together neighbors and community leaders united by a commitment to opportunity, education, and local pride.The partnership also brings exclusive perks to campus life:• Dedicated ticket portal offering preferred pricing for Hofstra students, faculty, and staff at select Islanders home games• Annual guest lectures featuring top executives from New York Islanders and UBS Arena• Joint community and campus events, where New York Islanders mascots Sparky and Nyisles will join Hofstra’s beloved Kate and Willy to rally school spirit“I am very excited about this partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, and the opportunities it will provide our students,” said Hofstra University President Susan Poser. “Collaborations like this prepare students for success and grow Hofstra’s network on Long Island and beyond.”An additional element of the agreement includes full-time employees of the New York Islanders, UBS Arena, and Oak View Group (the arena’s operating partner) will be eligible for graduate-tuition reimbursement to continue their education at Hofstra.“This partnership is a true win for the Islanders, UBS Arena, and the students of Hofstra University,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. “As Long Island’s hockey team in a world-class venue, we’re excited to offer unmatched, hands-on professional experiences — and to give students and faculty incredible access to the entertainment and energy of our games, including special student and faculty ticket offers. We look forward to working with Hofstra to develop the next generation of sports and entertainment leaders and to grow our fan base for years to come.”Last year, the University launched Hofstra 100, a strategic plan outlining Hofstra’s goals for the next decade as it approaches its centennial in 2035. The partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena exemplifies this vision, reinforcing the University’s commitment to student success, organizational agility, and strengthening its impact on the community.About Hofstra UniversityFounded in 1935, Hofstra University is a private, nationally recognized private institution on a 244-acre arboretum campus in Long Island, New York. With over 10,000 students, Hofstra offers 175+ undergraduate and 200+ graduate programs across diverse fields, including business, communication, education, health sciences, and engineering.Students benefit from small classes, hands-on learning, 21 NCAA Division I athletics known as the Hofstra Pride, and access to top faculty in state-of-the-art facilities. Hofstra has hosted three US presidential debates and is designated an R2 research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Hofstra has more than 136,000 alumni spread throughout all 50 states and more than 100 countries. Located near Manhattan and Atlantic beaches, Hofstra provides a dynamic blend of urban, suburban, and coastal experiences.About the New York IslandersThe New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders play in the National Hockey League’s Eastern Conference, and have eight players, two general managers and one coach inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.The Islanders Children’s Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.UBS Arena is the team’s state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl. Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaborations and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.About UBS ArenaLocated in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York’s newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip. Keep in touch with us at UBSArena.com/updates or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.Media ContactsHofstra UniversityMichael Wilkemichael.wilke@hofstra.eduNew York IslandersJay Bebermanjay.beberman@newyorkislanders.comUBS ArenaKerry Grauekerry.graue@ubsarena.com

