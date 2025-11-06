Hofstra University Announces 2025 Midyear Commencement Speaker, Northwell Health President and CEO, Dr. John D’Angelo

President and CEO of Northwell Health, John D’Angelo, MD

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President and CEO of Northwell Health, John D’Angelo, MD, will deliver the address at Hofstra University’s Midyear 2025 Commencement and receive an honorary degree.The event will be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex, North Campus, at 1 p.m. Nearly 800 Hofstra undergraduate and graduate degree candidates are expected to participate, having completed their program requirements in the summer or fall of 2025.“We are excited to welcome Dr. D'Angelo to deliver the commencement address to Hofstra University's December graduates,” Hofstra President Susan Poser said. “With this honorary degree, we welcome him to the Hofstra family and look forward to growing and strengthening the Hofstra-Northwell partnership that has already created so much impact through the Zucker School of Medicine, and the School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies at Hofstra.Dr. D'Angelo’s Northwell career spans more than 25 years. He oversees a complex network of 28 hospitals, over 1,000 outpatient facilities, and 104,000 employees, including 22,000 nurses and over 20,000 physicians, with an operating budget of $22.6 billion. Northwell, the Northeast’s largest not-for-profit health system, cares for more than 3 million people annually in the New York metropolitan area, including Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and western Connecticut.He is also a professor of emergency medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.Dr. D'Angelo was previously the executive vice president and president for Northwell Health’s Central Market, which includes North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Cohen Children’s Medical Center, LIJ Forest Hills Hospital, LIJ Valley Stream Hospital, and Zucker Hillside Hospital, as well as Northwell’s 260+ ambulatory locations within the Nassau/Queens area.He led Northwell's operational response to the COVID-19 pandemic as operations chief for the system command center and was later appointed chief of integrated operations. Previously, as senior vice president and executive director of Northwell Health’s Emergency Medicine Service Line, he oversaw the clinical and operational performance of Northwell’s emergency departments, observation units, and a growing network of urgent care centers, serving nearly 1.5 million patients annually.Raised in the Bronx and on Long Island, Dr. D'Angelo earned his medical degree from Stony Brook University, SUNY, and subsequently completed a residency in emergency medicine at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania. He started his career as an attending at Holyoke Hospital in Massachusetts and transitioned to an attending physician at Northwell Health's Glen Cove Hospital in 2000; he was appointed chair of Glen Cove's Emergency Department in 2005.---Tickets are required for the event and are limited to family and guests of graduates. The ceremony will be streamed live on Hofstra’s YouTube channel. More information is available at hofstra.edu/commencement.INFO FOR GRADUATES:INFO FOR FAMILY AND GUESTSDirections to the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition ComplexMeadowbrook Parkway to Exit M4 – Route 24 West (Hempstead Turnpike). Stay on 24W for about one mile. Pass Nassau Coliseum and travel under the first overhead walkway. Turn right at the traffic light after the first overhead walkway, entering North Campus. Continue to the second stop sign and turn right. The Mack Sports Complex will be a quarter of a mile east on your righthand side.

