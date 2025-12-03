IHL Group Democratizes Retail Analyst Access with Launch of JustAskGreg.ai

JustAskGreg.ai OnDemand Retail Analyst ProfessionalsJustAskGreg

AI-Powered Analyst Platform Makes 30 Years of Retail Technology Research Accessible to Individual Professionals for First Time

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IHL Group , a global research and advisory firm specializing in retail and hospitality technologies, today announced the launch of JustAskGreg.ai , an AI-powered analyst platform that makes enterprise-grade retail technology research accessible to individual professionals. For the first time, retail professionals, technology consultants, and small business owners can access the same depth of analysis previously available only through enterprise subscriptions costing tens of thousands of dollars annually.The platform leverages IHL Group's comprehensive database of retail technology adoption patterns, market forecasts, and competitive intelligence spanning over 25 years of research across 300+ retail brands globally. JustAskGreg.ai provides instant, conversational access to insights on point-of-sale systems, inventory management, AI implementation strategies, technology ROI analysis, tech forecasts, total available market opportunities and competitive positioning – all backed by IHL's quantitative research methodology."We currently have 9,000+ retail professionals that are consuming IHL content today, but less than 1,000 have true access to our analyst knowledge through advisory relationships, so often sales professionals and individual contributors are locked out," said Greg Buzek , President of IHL Group. "Now for less than the cost of a business lunch per month, professionals can tap into the same analyst research ad insights that Fortune 500 retailers rely on to make multi-million dollar technology decisions."The platform addresses a critical gap in the retail technology market, where individual product managers, business development directors, salespeople, consultants, and small business owners need expert guidance but lack the budgets for traditional analyst services. JustAskGreg.ai answers natural language questions on topics including technology vendor selection, implementation best practices, market sizing data, competitive benchmarking, and emerging technology trends.Unlike generic AI chatbots that have older data or hallucinate, JustAskGreg.ai is trained specifically on the entirety of IHL Group's proprietary research (Nearly 10 million words), including detailed vendor assessments, technology adoption patterns, and quantitative analysis of retail technology performance. The platform provides cited, data-backed responses rather than generic advice, with direct references to IHL's extensive research library and all of the analysts.Key features of JustAskGreg.ai include:• Instant access to IHL's vast library of research and retail technology forecasts• Conversational interface for critique on sales pitches or strategy on an industry or specific account• Real-time insights on AI implementation challenges and success factors in retail, hospitality and CPG.• Retail Installs and Lead Opportunities from IHL Sophia• Market sizing and forecast data across retail technology categories• Access to findings from IHL's surveys of 400+ retail brandsThe platform launches with individual professional subscriptions at $29.95 per month, with team and enterprise options available for organizations requiring multiple user access and enhanced features. All subscriptions include unlimited questions, full research library access, and regular updates as IHL publishes new research."This represents a fundamental shift in how retail technology knowledge gets distributed," Buzek added. "We're not replacing our enterprise research services – those relationships remain critical. But we're expanding access to our specific insights for the thousands of professionals who need expert guidance but couldn't justify traditional pricing or annual access for their overall company. This is about making better decisions more accessible across the entire retail technology ecosystem."JustAskGreg.ai is available immediately at https://JustAskGreg.ai . New users can explore the platform for free in a trial.About IHL GroupIHL Group is a global research and advisory firm specializing in technologies for the retail and hospitality industries. For nearly 30 years, IHL has provided market sizing, technology benchmarking, and strategic advisory services to the world's leading retailers and technology vendors. With the most comprehensive research on retail technology adoption patterns, IHL helps clients understand market opportunities, competitive positioning, and technology investment priorities. For more information, visit https://www.ihlservices.com

