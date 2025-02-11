RetailROI SuperSaturday 'Tech and Tears' Raises $386,000 to Support Children in Need

AI in Retail (credit Jack McCoy) Alexis Russell and Vicki Cantrell (credit Jack McCoy) Dave Finnegan, Greg Buzek, Vicki Cantrell

"Tech and Tears" event brings retail leaders together to help orphans and vulnerable children worldwide.

When retail comes together, we can not only drive business innovation but also make a profound difference in the lives of children in need” — Greg Buzek

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a wonderful display of industry solidarity and compassion, the Retail Orphan Initiative’s ( RetailROI SuperSaturday event, held on January 11, 2025 at Microsoft’s Manhattan facility, successfully raised $386,000 in support of orphans and vulnerable children worldwide. Bringing together a diverse group of retailers, vendors, press, and industry analysts, the day-long event showcased the retail community’s commitment to using its collective influence for positive social impact.Uniting Industry Leaders for “Tech and Tears”Dubbed “Tech and Tears” for the blend of cutting-edge retail insights and heartfelt philanthropy, SuperSaturday featured 16 charity booths representing a wide array of causes dedicated to improving children’s lives. The event provided an engaging forum where participants not only discussed emerging retail technologies and innovative business strategies but also explored actionable ways to support children in need.This year, SuperSaturday was highlighted by Alexis Russell, the founder of the successful retailer Alexis Russell Jewelry , who shared her own foster care story. “I grew up in the foster care system,” she shared. “I entered at 2 years old after a head injury sent me to the hospital. Little did I know then that I would never return to my mother.” She then shared her story to entrepreneurship and recent update and investment in her firm.“The success of this year’s SuperSaturday reaffirms our belief that when retail comes together, we not only drive business innovation but also make a profound difference in the lives of children in need,” said Greg Buzek, President of RetailROI. “It is our hope that every participant leaves with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to our shared mission of creating lasting, positive change for the most vulnerable in our society, whether that is getting involved locally or through a RetailROI trip with colleagues.”This year, the funds for SuperSaturday were raised thanks to sponsorships from several companies including Microsoft, Genesco, Hanshow, G10X, TypeFace, IBM, Manhattan Associates, Argano, Celonis, Adyen, The MacLaren Group, SmartSense by Digi, Treasure-Data, Aptos, The Parker Avery Group, JumpMind, Amazon Web Services, Toshiba, NVIDIA, and IHL GroupSince its inception, RetailROI has distributed over $5.1 million in grants, directly impacting the lives of more than 363,000 children in 31 countries, including:• The construction or remodeling of 27 schools and 31 computer labs, providing essential educational infrastructure.• Support for over 2,300 adoptions and efforts that have helped 32,000 children remain in family environments rather than entering foster care.• Critical rescue operations that have saved more than 1,400 women and children from sex trafficking.For more information about RetailROI and upcoming initiatives, please visit the RetailROI website at https://www.retailroi.org About RetailROIRetailROI, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to harnessing the power of the retail industry to support vulnerable children worldwide. It is a grassroots charity of people in the retail industry working together to provide real solutions for the more than 400 million orphaned or vulnerable children.

