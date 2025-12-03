Pacific Battleship Center Appoints Hershell Hardimon as Director of Crew Services
Hershell’s background and understanding of our crew make him uniquely equipped to help ensure that as our organization expands, the sense of connection and purpose that defines us only grows stronger.”SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Battleship Center (PBC), the 501(c)3 non-profit that owns and operates Battleship IOWA, the National Museum of the Surface Navy, and Los Angeles Fleet Week, is proud to announce the hiring of Hershell Hardimon as Director of Crew Services. Hardimon will oversee crew training, safety & security, volunteerism, and human resources.
— Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of Pacific Battleship Center
Hardimon is a U.S. Navy veteran, having served aboard USS Bridge (AOE-10), USS Russell (DDG-59), and at Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) San Diego. After retiring from active duty, he used the G.I. bill to achieve a bachelor’s degree in business administration: management and human resources, and a master’s degree in instructional design technology.
After finishing his schooling Hardimon began working in veterans services, first in higher education at CSU Dominguez Hills and West Coast University, then as a program director with Veterans Peer Access Network. He’s also a member of the Long Beach Veterans Commission, representing District 8.
Over the summer Hershell volunteered with Battleship IOWA, helping develop a crew enrichment program and when the Director job became available, he jumped at the chance.
“What drew me to Battleship IOWA wasn’t just the ship—it was the crew,” Hardimon said. “Their energy, camaraderie, and commitment are this organization’s greatest strength. I’m honored to support a team that gives so much of themselves, and I look forward to helping preserve and grow the culture that makes this place unlike anywhere else.”
“As PBC grows, protecting and strengthening our culture remains one of our highest priorities,” explained Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of PBC. “Hershell’s background and firsthand understanding of our crew make him uniquely equipped to help ensure that as our organization expands, the sense of connection and purpose that defines us only grows stronger.”
For more information on Battleship IOWA’s volunteer force and how you can be part of it, please visit https://pacificbattleship.com/programs/volunteer/.
About Pacific Battleship Center
Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Pacific Battleship Center (PBC) is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2008 to ignite curiosity, connect communities, and enhance understanding of America’s role in maritime peace and prosperity. Dedicated to linking Americans with their maritime history, PBC welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually to Battleship IOWA and supports its mission through sponsorships, donations, and a committed crew of volunteers who donate over 60,000 hours each year. Pacific Battleship Center’s family of brands includes Battleship IOWA, National Museum of the Surface Navy, Freedom of the Seas, LA Fleet Week, Camp Battleship, and Vicky’s Doghouse Café.
