Pacific Battleship Center Achieves Milestone 750,000 Hours Volunteer Service
Dedicated, Skilled Volunteer Workforce Is Key to Establishing Battleship IOWA as a Valuable Museum and Community Resource
From its arrival in San Pedro in May 2012, the Battleship IOWA Museum has relied heavily on a dedicated group of volunteers who collectively donate over 50,000 hours each year in support of every department on the ship. Volunteers provide a wide variety of critical services including: providing ship tours, educating young people, supporting veterans, bringing history to life through storytelling and sharing experiences, ship preservation through skilled labor, detailed technical work like restoring vintage radio equipment, and even replacing lightbulbs and polishing brass.
Hundreds of dedicated volunteers make the decision to donate their time, skills, and knowledge each year, and the museum is constantly recruiting and expanding its community of purpose-driven individuals.
“There’s more than meets the eye when you consider the overall mission of the Battleship IOWA Museum, and meeting those mission requirements takes a diverse volunteer workforce that brings together a mix of skills and capabilities, some of them very specialized and unique,” explained Jonathan Williams, President & CEO of the Pacific Battleship Center. “In addition to the continuous work required to maintain the historic ship, we are a community platform that provides a variety of impactful educational, veteran, and community support programs to the region. It’s through our dedicated volunteer workforce that we’ve been able to establish the Battleship IOWA as a keystone resource in the Los Angeles region.”
For more information on Battleship IOWA’s volunteer force and how you can be part of it, please visit https://pacificbattleship.com/programs/volunteer/.
About Pacific Battleship Center
Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Pacific Battleship Center (PBC) is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2008 to ignite curiosity, connect communities, and enhance understanding of America’s role in maritime peace and prosperity. Dedicated to linking Americans with their maritime history, PBC welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually to Battleship IOWA and supports its mission through sponsorships, donations, and a committed crew of volunteers who donate over 60,000 hours each year. Pacific Battleship Center’s family of brands includes Battleship IOWA, National Museum of the Surface Navy, Freedom of the Seas, LA Fleet Week, Camp Battleship, and Vicky’s Doghouse Café.
