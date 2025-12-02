Solution Dynamics Achieves HIPAA Compliance, Reinforcing Medical Data Privacy and Security Commitment

This certification validates Solution Dynamics' ability to better serve healthcare providers with stringent regulatory and security requirements worldwide.

Solution Dynamics (NZX:SDL)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solution Dynamics (SDL), a leading provider of customer communications management services, today announced it has successfully achieved HIPAA compliance , demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, and confidentiality.This certification validates our ability to securely manage sensitive information and meet the rigorous standards required by our clients."Achieving HIPAA compliance underscores our dedication to protecting our clients' most valued asset—their patient data," said Patrick Brand, Chief Executive Officer of Solution Dynamics. "As thousands of customers depend on our platform for critical patient communications, this certification confirms our commitment to maintaining the highest security standards and strengthens our clients' confidence in our services."HIPAA compliance enables the secure handling of Protected Health Information (PHI), an essential requirement for technology service providers managing medical records at scale.About Solution DynamicsFor nearly 30 years, Solution Dynamics (NZX:SDL) has been a trusted partner of Patient Management Solution Providers, Global Enterprise, Government Agencies/Councils, Utilities, Financial Service Institutions and Nonprofits/NGOs. SDL provides end-to-end print and digital customer/patient communications management solutions that drive business growth, reduce operational costs, and improve cash flow.Solution Dynamics is a publicly listed company with offices in the United States,New Zealand and the United Kingdom.For more information visit https://solutiondynamics.com or contact:

