Solution Dynamics Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforcing Enterprise-Grade Security Commitment

SOC 2 Tyoe II Compliant

This certification validates Solution Dynamics' ability to better serve clients with stringent regulatory and security requirements across global markets.

Solution Dynamics (NZX:SDL)

AUKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solution Dynamics (SDL), a leading provider of customer communications management services, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality.This certification, administered by independent auditors NZ InfoSec Ltd and Accorp Partners CPA LLC validates Solution Dynamics' robust security controls and positions the company to better serve enterprise clients with stringent regulatory and security requirements across global markets."Achieving SOC 2 compliance represents a significant milestone in our commitment to protecting our clients' most valuable asset—their data," said Patrick Brand, Chief Executive Officer of Solution Dynamics. “Thousands of customers rely on our software, processes, and management of their mission-critical customer communications. SOC 2 certification validates our substantial investments we've made in our security infrastructure and reinforces the trust our clients place in us every day.”SOC 2 is a rigorous independent audit framework created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants that verifies security controls work as designed over an extended period.About Solution DynamicsFor nearly 30 years, Solution Dynamics (NZX: SDL) has been a trusted partner of Global Enterprise, Government Agencies/Councils, Utilities, Financial Service Institutions and Nonprofits/NGOs. SDL provides end-to-end print and digital customer communications management solutions that drive business growth, reduce operational costs, and improve cash flow.Solution Dynamics is a publicly listed company with offices in New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom.For more information visit https://solutiondynamics.com or contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.