TheraDep® Hires Dr. Richard Fernandes as Chief Operating Officer

Strategic Hire Strengthens TheraDep’s Push Toward Commercial Scale and Market Expansion

Richard’s leadership ensures we will deliver against our customers' expectations of best-in-class quality with timely and relevant products, as we enter a high-growth commercial phase.” — Bryan Hoadley, CEO

PALO ALTO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraDep Technologies Inc. (“TheraDep”), a next-generation life-sciences biologic-coating and surface-functionalization company, today announced the appointment of Richard Fernandes as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Richard Fernandes will play a central role in positioning TheraDep for commercial expansion, customer deployment, and accelerating global market growth and will report directly to Bryan Hoadley, Chief Executive Officer.

TheraDep’s proprietary BioDep® cold-plasma coating technology enables biologics and pharmaceuticals to be bonded directly onto any surface with unprecedented quality, performance, and uniformity. Targeting advanced cell biology research and biomedical device applications and with accelerating demand across in vitro cell biology and medical device market sectors, the company is expanding operational capacity first in Ireland, followed closely in the US.

“As market interest in BioDep® accelerates, we need world-class operational leadership to commercialize at scale,” said Bryan Hoadley, CEO of TheraDep. “Richard brings exactly the operational discipline and market-oriented mindset required to meet our growing customer demand.”

Richard Fernandes joins TheraDep with proven experience in scaling global life-science and technology businesses, building commercial-ready innovation, product development and manufacturing systems, and enabling companies to meet rigorous customer, regulatory, and supply-chain expectations. His expertise directly supports TheraDep’s move from pilot programs, customer evaluations to full commercial engagements.

As COO, Richard is responsible for:

• Product development and scaling manufacturing capacity to support customer adoption and volume demand

• Ensuring supply-chain reliability to meet partner and OEM requirements

• Strengthening quality and regulatory readiness to support global markets

• Building operational frameworks that accelerate customer and partner onboarding and throughput

• Driving commercial enablement, aligning operations with sales, business development, and customer success

“I’m thrilled to join TheraDep at a moment when the market requires breakthroughs in bioactive surface-functionalization technology,” said Dr Fernandes. “BioDep® has the potential to reshape multiple product categories, and my focus will be on building the operational engine aligned with the market needs that enables TheraDep to serve these markets predictably, repeatedly, and at scale.”

“Theradep's customers and partners require best in class quality data, together with fast deployment timelines and with a range of products optimized for physiologically relevant assays,,” Bryan added. “Richard’s leadership ensures TheraDep will deliver against these expectations as we enter a high-growth commercial phase.”

About TheraDep

TheraDep Technologies, Inc. is a life-sciences and medical device technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with operations in Europe (Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Ireland). The company’s proprietary BioDep® cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) coating platform allows biologic and pharmaceutical materials to be directly bonded onto any surface with highest quality and uniformity. TheraDep supports applications across labware, diagnostics, medical devices, and other markets requiring enhanced surface performance and functionalization. The company partners with leading device, pharmaceutical, and assay-consumable companies to deliver next-generation biologic-coated solutions.

