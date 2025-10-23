TheraDep Technologies Appoints Dr. Richard Eglen to Board of Directors

Dr Eglen joining marks an important step forward for TheraDep, we’re humbled and grateful for the chance to scale the company alongside someone of his caliber.” — Bryan Hoadley, CEO

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraDep Technologies, a life-sciences company developing novel biologic and coating deposition processes for cardiovascular, medical device and labware applications, today announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Eglen to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Eglen brings more than four decades of executive leadership in life sciences, diagnostics, and biopharma technology. He has held senior leadership roles at major companies including Corning, PerkinElmer (now Revvity), Roche, and DiscoverX (now Eurofins). Most recently he served as a senior advisor to Arsenal Capital Partners and currently sits on the Boards of several high-growth life-science organizations.

TheraDep’s proprietary single-step nano-meter deposition technology enables biologic materials to be applied directly to any surface — providing consistency, purity, and functionality in a rapid, automated process. The company’s technology is being deployed in collaborations across labware and medical device development with leading global partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Eglen to our Board,” said Bryan Hoadley, Chief Executive Officer of TheraDep Technologies. “His depth of scientific insight, commercial growth, strategic perspective, and track record building successful life science platforms will be instrumental as we advance our technology and scale our partnerships.”

Dr. Eglen added: “I’m honored to join TheraDep at this exciting stage of growth. The company’s innovative biologic deposition technology represents a real breakthrough for the medical device, endovascular and life science industries. I look forward to supporting the team as TheraDep expands its global reach and impact.”

With Dr. Eglen’s appointment, TheraDep strengthens its leadership team and governance, supporting its next phase of technology commercialization and strategic collaboration.

About TheraDep Technologies

TheraDep Technologies is a life science company specializing in novel coating and biologic deposition solutions for labware and medical device applications. Its patented single-step, automated deposition process allows for the direct application of nano-meter thick biologics and drugs onto virtually any surface — enabling new classes of functionalized materials and medical coatings. The company partners globally with medical device, endovascular, and labware companies to deliver customized, high-performance solutions.

For more information, visit www.theradep.com.

Media Contact:

Bryan Hoadley

CEO

TheraDep Technologies

bryan@theradep.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.