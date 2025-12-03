DMscore™ Expands into the Hotels Market with its AI-Era Consumer Attention Measurement

DMscore is the attention index that measures a property's share of online attention across Search, PPC (OTAs), and Maps - and turns it into action with AIDA.

DMscore™ unveils first-to-market KPI that measures a hotel’s Online Share of Attention and benchmarks each property against competitors across SEO, PPC and Maps

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMscore™, creator of the first standardized Digital Marketing score, announced availability for hotels. As traveler behavior shifts toward AI-discovery, hotels face pressure to maximize exposure in the moments before a potential guest engages with their business. DMscore gives teams a unified benchmark and a clear roadmap to increase direct bookings, enhance demand, and reduce reliance on intermediaries.

For the first time, hotel owners, operators, and brands can see at the local level, how much attention each property is getting before a booking decision is made by using one of three new products available: Business Insights, Market Insights and AIDA.

“Marketing Teams and Agencies love us. DMscore is the first and only AI product that quantifies hotel online visibility in the era of AI-influenced discovery, making it easier to track and improve its online share of attention and bookings with a simple score,” said Rand Schulman, CEO of DMscore. “If you’re not being seen by potential guests how can you expect a booking?.”

Schulman, Founder and CEO of several digital marketing analytics companies, is no stranger to creating analytics standards, having previously worked major theme-park resort portfolios and top urban and beach destinations. DMscore’s attention index is informed by benchmarking thousands of properties so owners, brands and operators can finally compare consumer attention at the local level.

“Hotels live by KPIs for Revenue, Operations and Sales… But we’ve never had a single score that tells us ‘How visible is my hotel at the local level?’ said Matt Cox, Chartres Lodging. “DMscore’s products give us a single source of truth. We can rank markets, compare comp sets, and hold our teams accountable with one score everyone understands. It’s a new KPI to sit alongside existing hotel metrics”

Chartres Lodging Group is a seasoned hospitality investor with more than three decades of experience across franchise and branded assets, including marquee names such as Hyatt, Hilton, and Marriott. The firm specializes in repositioning, renovating, and managing institutional-quality properties while delivering above-market returns.

Availability: Enterprise rollouts of Business Insights and Market Insights are available at dmscore.com. AIDA for Hotels (self‑serve): https://get.dmscore.com/hotel-industry/.

Media Contact:

info@dmscore.com | +1 (‪415) 390-6115‬



About DMscore™

DMscore is the attention index that measures a property's share of online attention across Search, PPC (OTAs), and Maps - and turns it into action with AIDA. Organizations use DMscore to benchmark competitiveness and track lift across portfolios and markets.

Methodology & trust

DMscore is a composite, standardized attention index across three channels (SEO, PPC & OTAs and Maps/Directories), created by simulating millions of searches across the most influential acquisition channels. The data is collected monthly over various times of day and scored based on share of attention or probability of mention of your business. It complements STR/CoStar/Demand360 and does not replace financial reporting.

Legal Disclaimer:

