DMscore dramatically expands access to its AI Powered Virtual Analyst by offering a self-service option to all dentists

Founded in February 2024, DMscore is a leading provider of AI-driven analytics solutions designed to help dental enterprises enhance their digital marketing strategies and drive growth.

TIBURON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMscore is excited to announce the availability of AIDA virtual analyst capabilities for online self-service orders. Previously this capability was only available to customers of their DMscore Enterprise digital marketing analytics platform. Now anyone can enjoy the same competitive insights, and recommendations designed to elevate digital marketing strategies for the dental market. For $39.95 Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and independent dental offices can order individual AIDA reports for specific locations, offering a flexible alternative to a full platform subscription.

AIDA provides a comprehensive analysis of a local market using the unique DMscore—a digital marketing score—that enables dental practices to gain a complete view of their top-of-funnel marketing efforts. The analysis offers valuable insights into local competitors and delivers actionable recommendations to optimize marketing strategies.

In today's competitive landscape, Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and independent dental practices need precise visibility into how potential patients are finding them online. AIDA virtual analyst capabilities address this need by offering detailed observations that empower dental marketers to make informed decisions and enhance their online presence.

Their new online ordering process allows DSOs and independent dental practices to quickly access single, on-demand reports. “We are thrilled to offer AIDA AI analyst capabilities to a much wider audience’ said Rand Schulman, CEO of DMscore. “AIDA is set to transform top-of-funnel digital marketing strategies by equipping marketers with crucial competitive insights and actionable recommendations.”

Since its launch in February 2024, DMscore has rapidly become a trusted resource, with over 300 dental practices already benefiting from its platform. Gio, the Marketer responsible for Digital Marketing Analytics at Children's Dental Funzone, shared their experience: “When I send out these reports, it’s for our executives. DMscore’s feedback is invaluable because it tells us what the competition is doing, why certain strategies aren’t working for us, and where we should allocate our budget. The platform provides clear, actionable guidance on whether we should focus on SEO, PPC, or directories. It’s incredibly straightforward and time efficient. The Executives were impressed by how quickly we received these insights, and I explained that it’s DMscore’s software doing the heavy lifting. It helps us optimize our approach for each office, so we see results faster.”

For more information about AIDA and how it can benefit your dental practice, visit www.dmscore.com or contact Rand Schulman (CEO) Rand@dmscore.com.