Indonesia flash-floods response

Millions of people have been affected by devastating flash-floods and landslides, across West Sumatra, North Sumatra, and Aceh. Around 700 people have been killed, and these numbers are expected to rise as responders gain access to remote areas. Oxfam’s prospective affiliate in Indonesia, Penabulu, have been assessing needs and are working with local authorities and other partner organisations to respond.

Dwi Aris Subakti, Humanitarian Sector Lead at Penabulu, said: “While the full picture of devastation remains unclear, we know the immediate needs are immense. Families are having to shelter under tarpaulins or in damaged homes with collapsed walls and roofing, while floodwaters have contaminated wells, forcing people to rely on unsafe sources of water.

“Many of the hardest-hit locations remain inaccessible due to destroyed bridges, blocked roads, and disruptions to electricity and mobile connectivity. Some areas can only be reached by helicopter or small aircraft, which is massively hindering the delivery of essential relief supplies.

“We are also concerned about increased protection needs, with overcrowded evacuation sites, lack of privacy, inadequate lighting, and limited sanitation facilities significantly increasing the risks of gender-based violence.”

