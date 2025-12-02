He Shows Up at Home — She Shows Up Everywhere

In practice, that looks like what Achawach describes: shared decisions, joint problem-solving, and small loans that unlock home-based businesses. It also looks like husbands showing up, cooking, minding children, and taking a turn at the savings meeting, while families tune out the background noise of stigma.

There are still hard edges. Some men push back when women spend time outside the home, and stories of pressure, even violence, circulate. The group answers with steadiness: keep saving, keep learning, keep showing up. For Achewach, progress is concrete, reliable income, records kept for 20 women, and a plan to grow. For Assefa, the path is clear: “I want my wife to be out there, working in the community. She has great potential.”