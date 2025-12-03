Strickly Us Films Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Wedding Photographers in Monroe, Louisiana

Wedding Photographers in Monroe, Louisiana 2025 Winner

CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Wedding Photographers in Monroe, Louisiana has been awarded to Strickly Us Films. This recognition honors Strickly Us Films for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Strickly Us Films is a leading wedding photographer in Monroe, Louisiana, known for delivering high quality visual storytelling with consistency and care. Since its founding in 2018, Strickly Us Films has been a trusted creative partner for couples, business owners, and individuals seeking meaningful documentation. Led by founder and executive director Jeron Strickland, Strickly Us Films captures authentic moments with an artistic eye, blending documentary realism with a refined cinematic style that preserves the emotion and atmosphere of each event. The Strickly Us Films team offers comprehensive services including full day photo and video coverage, documentary style wedding films, social media reels, drone work, professional lighting and audio, engagement sessions, and fast delivery options. In addition to wedding photography, Strickly Us Films also provides portrait photography and videography for clients throughout the region. Proudly serving Monroe and the surrounding communities, Strickly Us Films continues to set a high standard for storytelling driven visual work grounded in excellence, sincerity, and a deep respect for the significance of every moment.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Strickly Us Films stood out as a reputable wedding photographer. Known for its talented and friendly team, Strickly Us Films has earned a strong reputation within the Monroe community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Strickly Us Films’ communication and exceptional service:“There are no words that encompass Jeron and his team’s greatness! My husband and I hired him in 2020 for our wedding. Our package included engagement photos, wedding day photography, videography for our wedding, personal interviews with family and friends, and drone footage as well as a digital photo book with all of our shots and a wedding video. Jeron and his team did everything possible to ensure that we were all taken care of including making personal sacrifices. Jeron and his team are highly professional, highly personable, and extremely creative. Jeron offers quality services and several packages that could fit any budget! I would recommend him and his team 1000x over!"“It was a pleasure getting to work with Jeron. He was very patient, hospitable, and easy to work with. You can tell he’s passionate about his work and very knowledgeable. Can’t wait to come back for future photoshoots!"“I am just naturally such an awkward person, but Jeron’s personality really made a world of difference! Not only did he capture such sweet memories for my husband and I, but we had so much fun throughout the entire experience."“I highly recommend StricklyUs to anyone in need of professional photography services. From the ease of booking, throughout the session, & the timeframe the digitals were sent, I cannot be more impressed. The professionalism mixed with creativity made the session feel as if I was hanging out with a friend snapping pics for my social media. The proof is in the shots! If you are thinking of booking with StricklyUs, don’t hesitate. It will definitely be worth it!"The Strickly Us Films team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding photographs and videos for every client.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Strickly Us Films, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

