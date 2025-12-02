Studio Fit Gloucester Wins 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Personal Training Studio in Gloucester

Studio Fit Gloucester Award Winning Personal Training Studio in Gloucester Feel Fitter, Stronger and Healthier 2025 Award Winner

GLOUCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Fit Gloucester has been named the Best Personal Training Studio in Gloucester at the 2025 Quality Business Awards, marking the studio’s second consecutive win following its 2024 award for Best Personal Trainer.The award recognises businesses that consistently deliver excellence in customer experience, service quality, and community impact. Winners must demonstrate outstanding feedback across multiple platforms and maintain a reputation for integrity, engagement, and exceptional results.A Studio Built From Passion, Purpose, and PersistenceStudio Fit Gloucester is owned and led by Annelize, a mum of two whose journey into fitness began long before she ever imagined running her own studio.She recalls standing in a fitness studio more than a decade ago, quietly voicing a dream: “One day I would love to have a place like this, somewhere women can come to feel supported, strong and capable.”Eight years later, that dream came true when she took over Studio Fit Gloucester on 4 January 2021—only to be met by an unexpected three-month national lockdown. When the studio reopened, fewer than 40 members remained, and the business had to be rebuilt from the ground up.“Like many small, family-run businesses, we’ve faced enormous challenges,” says Annelize. “The financial crisis, rising costs, and the uncertainty after lockdowns all hit us hard. But we kept going because our community needed us—and because I believe so deeply in what we do.”Today, Studio Fit Gloucester has grown into a thriving, welcoming hub for people seeking strength, community and confidence at every stage of life.A Family Effort, A Community SuccessAnnelize’s passion hasn’t only inspired clients—it’s inspired her children, too.Her daughter, currently studying PE, Sport and Coaching, supports the studio by helping run bungee fitness sessions. Her son, equally sporty, can often be found helping out at the studio and cheering clients on.“It’s become a real family effort,” says Annelize. “My children grew up seeing how fitness helped me through some of my hardest times. To now see them involved in supporting other people is incredibly special.”A Studio Like No OtherStudio Fit Gloucester has become known for its friendly, unintimidating atmosphere and its highly skilled team of personal trainers who lead every session. The studio specialises in supporting:• New mums who need expert postnatal and pelvic floor guidance• Women navigating perimenopause and menopause• Beginners who have never step foot in a gym• Busy families struggling to find time for exercise• Anyone who finds commercial gyms overwhelmingProgrammes include FitCamps, StrengthCamps, Pilates, Yoga, Zumba, Boxfit, and its hugely popular Bungee Fit classes—including family-friendly bungee birthday parties.The studio also offers Class Fit Mum & Baby, a dedicated programme providing a safe, supportive space for new mums to rebuild strength, restore core and pelvic floor function, and exercise with their babies by their side.Every session at Studio Fit Gloucester is intentionally designed to improve strength, fitness, mobility and functional movement, with the belief that exercise is about far more than aesthetics.“The people here are what make this place so special,” says Annelize. “Our members are unbelievably supportive, welcoming, and encouraging. And our coaches are dedicated to helping every single person feel strong, confident and capable. This is our community—our happy place.”Recognising ExcellenceThe Quality Business Awards evaluate businesses on criteria such as:• Outstanding customer reviews• A proven track record of service excellence• Community involvement• Responsiveness to feedback• Integrity in business practices• Commitment to positive environmental and social impactStudio Fit Gloucester achieved one of the highest overall quality scores in the region.Try Studio Fit Gloucester YourselfThe studio invites Gloucester locals to experience the atmosphere first-hand with a free taster session.“Don’t take our word for it,” says Annelize. “Come and meet the community. See what makes Studio Fit Gloucester so different.”For more information about Studio Fit Gloucester, visit: www.classfit.co.uk

