Auras Pay Launches New Crypto POS Feature

Auras Pay Crypto POS

Auras Pay expands its non-custodial DLT merchant tools with a new Crypto POS feature, enabling direct on-chain payments on any Android device.

DUBAI , DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AURAS Technologies, the owner of the Auras Pay platform and a leading regional innovator in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), today announced the official launch of AurasPay POS, a new Android application that enables merchants to accept crypto payments instantly, directly, and without intermediaries at the point of sale.As an integrated component of the Auras Pay ecosystem, AurasPay POS introduces a true wallet-to-wallet crypto payment flow, where every transaction is executed from the customer’s wallet straight to the merchant’s wallet. No funds pass through the platform, no settlement layer is controlled by the company, and no custody is involved at any stage.AURAS Technologies stresses that it operates strictly as a DLT Technology Provider.The company is not a VASP, does not provide payment services or financial services, and does not store, manage, or process customer or merchant funds. Its model is entirely Subscription-Based, offering technology tools only, independent of any financial flow.Designed for real-world commercial environments, AurasPay POS transforms any Android smartphone or POS terminal into a fully functional crypto checkout point. Merchants can generate instant payment requests, and customers can complete the transaction in seconds directly from their crypto wallets. The application prioritizes speed, clarity, and simplicity—making it an ideal solution for retail shops, cafés, restaurants, salons, and service-based businesses.A key advantage of AurasPay POS is its ability to scale seamlessly.Merchants can deploy unlimited Android devices under the same account, with every device connected to the unified Auras Pay merchant dashboard. This centralized interface allows businesses to monitor crypto transactions in real time, and oversee operations across multiple branches or mobile teams.Engineered around the operational demands of daily commerce, AurasPay POS provides a clean, intuitive interface that allows staff to process crypto payments with virtually no training. Through its direct wallet-to-wallet settlement model, merchants maintain full control over their crypto at all times—without waiting periods, intermediaries, or complex settlement cycles. Leveraging DLT infrastructure, the application delivers transparency, speed, and reliability beyond the capabilities of traditional POS systems.“Our goal with AurasPay POS was to create a practical, technology-driven way for merchants to accept crypto in their everyday operations,” the Auras Pay team stated. “It’s fast, frictionless, non-custodial, and fully aligned with the way modern businesses want to operate.”The launch of AurasPay POS represents a major milestone in AURAS Technologies’ long-term strategy to bring high-performance DLT tools to the region. The company is continuing to expand the Auras Pay ecosystem with advanced analytics, new acceptance features, and operational enhancements designed to support merchants at scale.AurasPay POS is now available to all merchants and can be deployed immediately on any compatible Android device—without additional hardware or complex setup.For more information, visit: auraspay.comAURAS Technologies reiterates that Auras Pay and the AurasPay POS application operate exclusively as DLT technology solutions. They do not provide payment services, financial services, or virtual asset services, and they do not hold, control, or process customer or merchant funds. All products operate within a purely technological framework and remain outside the scope of activities classified as regulated financial or payment services.

