AURAS Pay Launches a New Decentralized Payment Technology Platform in Dubai with No Custody or Fees

AURAS Pay Logo — Non-Custodial Decentralized Payments Platform by AURAS Technologies MENA FZCO.

AURAS Pay introduces a decentralized, non-custodial SaaS platform empowering merchants to accept blockchain transactions directly without intermediaries.

At AURAS Pay, we believe that blockchain payments should be simple, secure and fully independent — empowering merchants to transact directly without custody or intermediaries.” — Mazen Zakariya Alshareef, Founder & CEO

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AURAS Technologies MENA FZCO, a Dubai-based company specialized in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) services, has announced the launch of AURAS Pay , a non-custodial decentralized payments platform that enables merchants to accept and manage digital asset transactions directly and securely — with no intermediaries, no custody, and no transaction fees.Built under the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Services License framework of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), AURAS Pay provides businesses with a transparent and compliant way to integrate blockchain payments without involving third-party control.Unlike conventional payment systems, AURAS Pay operates as a subscription-based SaaS platform, allowing merchants to connect their own digital wallets to their e-commerce systems and process payments peer-to-merchant on-chain, ensuring full transparency and independence.Mazen Alshareef, Founder and CEO of AURAS Technologies MENA FZCO, commented:> “AURAS Pay is built on the principle of direct, independent transactions. Our goal is to make blockchain adoption simple, secure, and truly decentralized — empowering merchants without intermediaries or custodianship.”The company emphasizes that AURAS Pay focuses purely on the technological infrastructure layer of blockchain — not on financial or custodial activity. All transactions occur directly between merchants and customers, maintaining the integrity of decentralization and full user ownership.This launch reinforces Dubai’s role as a global center for responsible blockchain innovation and development. With AURAS Pay, businesses in the UAE and across the wider MENA region can embrace a compliant and efficient path toward decentralized commerce, aligning with international standards of transparency and trust.About AURAS Technologies MENA FZCOAURAS Technologies MENA FZCO is a Dubai-based technology company specializing in Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solutions. The company develops secure, non-custodial infrastructure and software services designed to support decentralized applications and blockchain adoption across the region.

