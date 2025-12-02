FTC Sends Payments to Consumers Impacted by Avast’s Deceptive Privacy Claims

The Federal Trade Commission is sending payments totaling nearly $15.3 million to consumers who were affected by deceptively marketed antivirus software from Avast.

In February 2024, the FTC alleged that Avast used its browser extensions and antivirus software to collect, store, and sell consumers’ browsing information without adequate notice and without consumer consent. The FTC also alleged that Avast deceived users by claiming that the software would protect consumers’ privacy by blocking third party tracking, but it failed to adequately inform consumers that it would then sell their detailed, re-identifiable browsing data. As part of the June 2024 settlement with the FTC, Avast is required to provide redress to consumers and is prohibited from selling or licensing web browsing data for advertising purposes.

The FTC is sending checks, PayPal, and Zelle payments to 103,152 Avast customers who filed a valid claim. Consumers selected their payment method when they completed their claim form. Check recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. PayPal recipients should redeem their PayPal payments within 30 days. Zelle payments are deposited directly into the recipient’s account.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, Inc., at 1-866-290-0165 or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to file a claim or get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $339 million in refunds to consumers across the country.