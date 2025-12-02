Greystar Agrees to Pay $24 Million and Stop Deceptive Advertising Practices as a Result of FTC and Colorado Lawsuit Alleging the Firm Deceived Consumers About Rent Prices

Greystar, the nation’s largest multi-family rental property manager, has agreed to pay $23 million to the Federal Trade Commission and $1 million to the State of Colorado and stop its deceptive advertising practices to resolve charges that the company misled consumers about monthly rent costs by tacking on hidden fees on top of advertised prices. The proposed order also requires the company to clearly and conspicuously display total monthly leasing prices and mandatory fees.

“Greystar misled consumers by advertising low rent prices and then adding mandatory fees at the end of the sales process,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “At a time when Americans are struggling to find affordable housing, the FTC is focused on monitoring the housing marketplace to ensure that competitors are meaningfully competing on price and that consumers receive transparent pricing.”

In January 2025, the FTC and Colorado alleged Greystar misrepresented the true cost of renting a Greystar property by displaying a deceptively low rental price. The deceptive prices excluded several fixed, mandatory monthly fees, instead of the total monthly price that people would have to pay, in violation of the FTC Act, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

In addition to paying $24 million, of which $23 million would be used to refund consumers harmed by Greystar’s actions, the proposed order would require Greystar to:

refrain from misrepresenting the total monthly leasing price of a rental unit, pricing information related to fees charged at a rental property, and any material aspects of its home rental services;

make particular disclosures when it makes certain representations. Specifically, when Greystar advertises base rent or another partial pricing, it is required to more prominently disclose the total monthly leasing price of that unit; and

before taking any payment, such as a nonrefundable application fee, clearly and conspicuously provide details about all fees, including the amount and purpose of the fee and whether it is mandatory, and disclose the total monthly leasing price.

The Commission vote authorizing the staff to file the stipulated final order was 2-0. The FTC and Colorado filed the order in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson issued a statement.

NOTE: The Commission files a complaint when it has “reason to believe” that the named defendants are violating or are about to violate the law and it appears to the Commission that a proceeding is in the public interest. Stipulated final orders have the force of law when approved and signed by the District Court judge.