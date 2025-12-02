Director General Mbulelo Tshangana officially opens Africa, Europe and Middle East Earthquake Response Exercise

Disasters know no border: Planning - partnerships, collaborations are key to disaster risk reduction - DG Mbulelo Tshangana opening the AEME-ERE

The Director General (DG) of the Department of Cooperative Governance, Mr Mbulelo Tshangana officially opened the Africa, Europe and Middle East (AEME) Earthquake Response Exercise (ERE).

The AEME ERE is an international disaster simulation exercise hosted by member countries of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) to test and strengthen regional and international emergency response capabilities.

The primary importance of the AEME ERE is to enhance preparedness, coordination, and response to major disasters, particularly large-scale earthquakes and their secondary effects.

Delivering a keynote address, the DG emphasised the importance of global collaborations pre/during and post disasters.

The weeklong exercise brings together national responders, provincial and municipal role players, international USAR teams, Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs), UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) experts, and humanitarian partners from across the AEME region.

Countries in attendance:

- Russia

- ⁠United Arab Emirates

- ⁠Iceland

- ⁠Estonia

- ⁠Poland

- ⁠Kenya

- ⁠Malaysia

- ⁠United Kingdom

The DG also appreciated the attendance of Mr. Martijn Viersma - INSARAG Global Lead for his attendance and support of this important meeting.

DG Tshangana welcomed this first of its kind event on the African continent. The AEME -ERE follows a successful G20 held for the first time on the African continent. As part of the G20, the Disaster Risk Reduction working group reached a milestone declaration which also emphasised partnerships as disaster are everybody’s business.

The DG emphasised that this exercise comes at a time when disasters are becoming more frequent and complex due to climate change, infrastructure vulnerabilities, and rapid urbanisation. In this context, he stressed that effective planning, strong coordination will go a long way in disaster response. “Working together as we are meeting here today is not optional but is essential and it can be the difference between life and death during disasters“.

He highlighted that the AEME Exercise is more than a simulation but also a strategic investment in resilience. It brings together international, national, provincial, and local responders, forming a complete ecosystem of disaster management excellence.

DG Tshangana also reflected on South Africa’s progress in strengthening disaster readiness: improving frameworks, professionalising response systems, revitalising fire services, and deepening cooperation with global partners through the NDMC.

To international teams, he expressed gratitude for their solidarity and commitment to global humanitarian cooperation. To South African participants, he urged them to use the exercise to refine systems, test readiness, and strengthen capabilities.

This event, held in Nelson Mandela Metro, has great significance as this municipality is prone to disasters, especially flooding. To this effect, the exercises are vital for ensuring an effective and coordinated response to future humanitarian crises.

As he concludes, he emphasised that preparedness, partnership, and unity are the foundations of effective disaster response. He stressed that the ultimate goal is to save lives and livelihoods.

Tomorrow, 02 December 2025 will see the start of simulation exercises which will allow teams to test their preparedness, while also exchanging valuable skills from each other.

