Mohamed Salah and Daughter Kayan Headline New 'Pepsi Stars' Campaign

CAIRO, EGYPT, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pepsi has unveiled the latest advertisement for its "Pepsi Stars" talent discovery and development program, featuring global football icon Mohamed Salah. The campaign highlights Salah’s role in inspiring a new generation of athletes to pursue their football dreams.The commercial opens with a conversation between Salah and his daughter, Kayan. Her simple question "Do you like your work?", prompts Salah to reflect on his journey from a childhood dreamer to a professional superstar. He describes his passion for the beautiful game as "the greatest dream in the world," noting its ability to bring joy, mend differences, and even cause heartbreak. "It consumed me," he admits with a smile.Salah reminisces about his early days wearing his favourite player's jersey, visualizing himself on the pitch, and imagining millions chanting his name. However, he reminds his daughter that success was not immediate. He recalls waking up before dawn to train and staying up late to finish schoolwork. His path was paved with sacrifice: time away from family, injuries, time spent on the bench, and the noise of critics saying he wasn't good enough. Through it all, he persevered to become one of football's most recognizable figures.The campaign mirrors Salah’s authentic story by casting "Pepsi Stars" participants to recreate these key moments, showcasing dedication in training, overcoming obstacles, and bouncing back from setbacks. This narrative reinforces the program's mission: to create genuine pathways for discovering and developing talent to turn potential into reality.Launched in June in partnership with the Right to Dream Foundation, Pepsi Stars focuses on identifying and nurturing Egypt's next generation of football talent. The comprehensive platform combines state-of-the-art facilities, elite-level coaching, academic education, and holistic personal development.In the coming years, the program aims to establish nine Pepsi Stars courts offering free training at fully equipped training centres. The initiative provides specialized training for children ages 6 to 12, evaluates over 100,000 young talents annually, and selects more than 1,000 players for long-term development. Additionally, 60 standout players will receive full residential support for five to six years, opening doors to professional careers and educational opportunities abroad.The initiative also hosts major annual scouting events across Egypt's governorates, seeking male and female talent between the ages of 6 and 18. Pepsi currently backs seven emerging Egyptian players, aged 17 to 18, who compete in the Egyptian Premier League and have represented the national team. These athletes receive specialized nutrition and training programs, along with opportunities to trial with top European clubs.

Pepsi & Mohamed Salah’s 2025 Commercial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.