Hisham Talaat Moustafa: Over USD 5 Billion in Investments in 'Jood' and 'Yamal' in the Sultanate of Oman

MUSCAT, OMAN, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the launch of the “Jood” and “Yamal” projects in the Sultanate of Oman, Hisham Talaat : We Aim to Deliver a New Urban Experience for More Than 1.5 Million People Outside Egypt by 2030*Hisham Talaat Mostafa, CEO and Managing Director of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG), affirmed that the Group is investing more than USD 5 billion in its two new projects, “Jood” and “Yamal”, in the Sultanate of Oman. The projects comprise a total of around 15,000 residential units and introduce a new concept of smart cities and world-class coastal destinations, in line with Oman Vision 2040.Moustafa added that choosing Oman was based on the Group’s global expertise spanning more than 55 years in real estate development, supported by extensive studies to ensure the replication of the Group’s successful track record in Egypt in developing fully integrated urban communities.This came during the inauguration ceremony of the Jood and Yamal projects, held under the patronage of His Highness Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth, and in the presence of H.E. Dr. Khalfan Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Mr. Hisham Talaat, Chairman of TMG Muscat for Real Estate Development, along with a number of senior officials and top executives of Talaat Moustafa Group.Moustafa noted that the Group adopts international standards across all its developments, offering high-quality living, fully integrated services, and a strong commitment to sustainability for the benefit of future generations. He added that TMG plans to apply these standards in the Omani market, aiming to deliver a unique urban experience to more than 1.5 million people between 2025 and 2030 across Oman, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.TMG also announced that sales for units in the “Yamal” and “Jood” projects will officially launch tomorrow, Tuesday, 2 December. The two projects span a combined area of more than 4.9 million square meters.“Yamal” – Coastal Development:A premium seaside residential and tourism destination located in Al-Munaima on the Gulf of Oman with a 1,760-meter beachfront. The project offers an integrated lifestyle featuring luxury living, entertainment zones, an international marina, water sports, global hotel brands, comprehensive services, and a diverse range of homes overlooking the sea and the marina.“Jood” – Residential Development:A fully serviced project in Sultan Haitham City, introducing a new model of sustainable smart communities. It includes a variety of residential units, vast green areas, commercial and service facilities, recreational amenities, medical and educational services, along with a social and sports club.Talaat Moustafa Group is one of the largest real estate developers in the Middle East and one of Egypt’s leading integrated institutions. It ranks among the top 6% of companies across emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, with a market capitalization exceeding EGP 149 billion (equivalent to USD 3.1 billion). This strong position is driven by the diversity of the Group’s hotel and real estate assets, the underlying value of its portfolio, and more than 55 years of success in developing fully integrated, sustainable, and smart cities and commun

