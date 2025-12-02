Washington’s AI Task Force delivers policy recommendations to promote innovation and protect individual rights

The Washington State Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force released its interim report on Monday, which delivers eight key policy recommendations to the governor and the legislature aimed at balancing the immense potential of AI with the critical need to protect the rights, privacy, and economic well-being of Washingtonians. The AI task force was established by the Legislature and is administered by the Attorney General’s Office.

"AI has the potential to create enormous benefits for our state, but unregulated deployment of this technology can entrench discrimination, erode personal privacy, and displace workers,” said Attorney General Nick Brown. “This report provides sensible policy recommendations for the legislature and the governor that strive to balance innovation and economic growth with the protection of individual rights, particularly the rights of historically marginalized or disadvantaged groups."

As the federal government has shown little interest in pursuing meaningful regulation of this transformative technology, states are increasingly responsible for establishing robust AI policy.

The interim report, which follows the task force's preliminary findings from late 2024, is the result of collaboration among 19 members from government, business, civil rights, and community groups. The core recommendations are:

Establish the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) ethical and trustworthy AI principles as the guiding framework for AI development and use in Washington.

Require AI developers to publicly disclose information about the provenance, quality, quantity, and diversity of datasets used for training AI models.

Mandate that developers and deployers of high-risk AI systems (those impacting health, safety, or fundamental rights) implement and publicly disclose robust AI governance frameworks and risk management strategies.

Increase investments to improve K-12 STEM education, integrate AI tools, and expand access to broadband.

Require that any decision to deny, delay, or modify health services be made only by qualified clinicians, even when AI is used in the process, and that AI systems apply the same clinical criteria as licensed professionals.

Create an independent, multi-stakeholder advisory group to establish guiding principles for the ethical use of AI in employment.

Mandate that law enforcement agencies publicly disclose the use of AI technologies and require officers to attest to the accuracy of AI-assisted reports.

Establish a grant program utilizing public and private funding to promote AI innovation by small businesses that serves the public interest.

The interim report is the second of three reports required by ESSB 5838, which established the task force. The Final Report is due to the legislature on July 1, 2026.

The full Washington State Artificial Intelligence Task Force Interim Report can be accessed on the Attorney General’s Office website.

