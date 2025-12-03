SpaceHawkGPS Launches the #1 Hidden GPS Tracker With No Monthly Fee

SpaceHawk GPS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpaceHawkGPS , a U.S. based innovator in advanced tracking technology, today announced the launch of the SpaceHawk No-Monthly Fee GPS Tracker , offering real-time tracking with zero subscription fees for the first full year.SpaceHawkGPS is purpose-built for protecting high-value assets. The National Equipment Registry estimates that over $1 billion in construction equipment is stolen annually, and less than 25% is ever recovered.“People are overwhelmed by subscription creep,” said a SpaceHawkGPS spokesperson. “We created SpaceHawk so people can protect their vehicles, assets, and families without paying $20-$50 every single month or accidentally losing protection because a subscription wasn’t renewed.”12 Months of Real-Time Protection With No Monthly FeesSpaceHawkGPS gives customers a full year of tracking with no monthly fees for the 1st year.Live 3-second location updatesTracking in 150+ countriesDiscrete packaging + fast activationAfter the first year, users can continue service for as low as $19.95 per month when prepaid, up to 70% less than competing GPS subscription models.Cost Savings Are Massive: Subscription Trackers vs. SpaceHawkGPSMost GPS trackers require a subscription costing $240-$600 per year. Most users ultimately spend 5-8X the device price in ongoing fees, and 70% forget a renewal at least once, creating gaps in protection when it matters most.SpaceHawkGPS eliminates both issues. With the SpaceHawk device priced at $249 and free for 1st year of tracking, customers save up to $351 in 1st year compared to traditional subscription models.Ultra-Hidden, Rugged, and Built for Real-World Crime PreventionSpaceHawkGPS is engineered for true stealth and reliability:Mini size under 2 inchesUndetectable blackout designMagnetic mount for instant placementWaterproof and shockproof housingPinpoint accuracy within 6 feetGlobal operation in 150+ countriesInstant alerts for movement, towing, and speedingEngineered for anyone who needs answers instantly, from parents and caregivers to car owners, fleets, and investigators.Setup Is Effortless: Takes Less Than 60 SecondsScan the QR code to activateAttach the magnetic trackerStart tracking instantlyAll set, no tools required, no technicians needed, and no activation fees.Limited Launch Inventory Is Expected to Sell OutTo celebrate the release of its new no-monthly model, SpaceHawkGPS is offering a Launch price of just $249, a $50 savings. This exclusive offer is available for a limited time only.Availability & OrderingThe SpaceHawkGPS No Monthly Fee GPS Tracker is available now at:About SpaceHawkGPSSpaceHawkGPS is a U.S.-based GPS technology brand dedicated to delivering powerful, accessible, and user-friendly tracking solutions for families, businesses, and investigative professionals.Sales team: 1-877-202-9532Technical support: https://spacehawkgps.com/pages/contact or email us at help@spacehawkgps.comVideo tutorials and step-by-step guides are available through the SpaceHawkGPS Resource Center. All inquiries receive responses within 24 hours.For more information, visit www.SpaceHawkGPS.com

