Konnect GPS Unveils Fully Redesigned Website Alongside Launch of New OBD2 Car Trackers

Konnect OBD2 GPS tracker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Konnect GPS , a U.S.-based leader in real-time vehicle tracking technology, today announced the relaunch of its fully redesigned website, KonnectGPS.com, alongside the introduction of two new safety-focused GPS tracking devices for 2025. The update comes at a pivotal time, as teen drivers remain involved in fatal crashes nearly three times more often than adults, with speeding contributing to about one-third of these incidents (AAA Foundation & CDC).The revamped website and expanded product lineup are designed to give families and businesses a faster, clearer, and more reliable way to choose the right tracking solution for their vehicles.A Complete Website Rebuild: Faster, Simpler, and Built for Modern UsersKonnect GPS rebuilt its website from the ground up with a sharper focus on speed, clarity, and user experience with a cleaner, modern interface and simpler navigation.The checkout flow is now more secure and streamlined, supported by updated imagery, icons, and refreshed categories for Cars, Teen Safety, and Senior Safety. Every step from browsing to purchase, has been redesigned to reduce friction and give customers a faster, more intuitive experience.Founder’s Statement“With our redesigned platform and new safety-focused products, we’re giving families something real, tools that help protect teen drivers, support elderly loved ones, and look out for anyone who might be at risk. Businesses benefit too, but at the heart of it all, this is about giving people clearer, more powerful ways to keep the people they care about safe in real time.”New Product Launches and Limited-Time Relaunch DiscountsAs part of the website relaunch, Konnect GPS introduced two new OBD2 tracking devices designed for the driving situations where families need the most visibility: teen drivers and senior drivers. Both deliver Konnect’s signature 3-second real-time updates, global coverage, and simple plug-and-play installation, with tailored safety features for each audience.To celebrate the upgrade, Konnect GPS is offering a limited-time relaunch discount across the entire lineup: GPS Tracker No Monthly Fee - $249 (Save $250) OBD2 GPS Tracker for Cars - $99 (Save $100)Teen Driving Monitor - $99 (Save $100)Elderly Vehicle GPS Tracker - $99 (Save $100)These savings are available only during the launch period. Each model includes speeding alerts, behavior insights, and geofence alerts, route-deviation detection, and trip playback for early-risk monitoring.AvailabilityThe redesigned Konnect GPS website and updated product lineup are now live at:Customers can explore new trackers, compare models, view tutorials, and access support across desktop and mobile.About Konnect GPSKonnect GPS is a U.S.-based GPS technology brand trusted by families, fleets, and businesses for more than 15 years. Known for its ultra-fast 3-second real-time updates, lifetime technical support, and global tracking coverage, Konnect GPS delivers reliable, user-friendly solutions that protect vehicles and loved ones around the clock.Sales & Support: 1-888-418-6212Email: help@konnectgps.comTech Supports: https://konnectgps.com/pages/technical-support Website: https://konnectgps.com

