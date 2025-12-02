The Residue of a Parent Shines Light on Generational Pain and Offers a Faith Centered Path to Healing and Freedom

The Residue of a Parent by Yanna Richardson Author Yanna Richardson

Yanna Richardson guides readers through breaking emotional and spiritual cycles by embracing truth, restoration, and God’s transformative grace.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her powerful new release, The Residue of a Parent, author and ministry leader Yanna Richardson delivers a heartfelt, reflective guide to understanding and healing the emotional wounds passed down through generations. With honesty and gentle spiritual insight, Richardson addresses the “invisible residue” that children often inherit: fears, beliefs, and emotional patterns born from parents who never found their own healing.

Throughout the book, Richardson asks a profound question: What if the pain you carry didn’t begin with you? Through reflective teaching, emotional awareness, and optional faith centered practices, she reveals how unspoken trauma, silence, and striving quietly shape families for decades. By identifying this residue and releasing what was never theirs to hold, readers learn how to step into a new legacy of emotional freedom and clarity.

Her inspiration for writing The Residue of a Parent grew out of years spent walking alongside individuals who felt burdened by emotional patterns they could not explain.

“We often live out patterns we never chose,” she notes. “But healing becomes possible the moment we recognize the truth beneath our experiences.” Her mission is to help readers understand these hidden burdens and discover that restoration — emotional, relational, and spiritual — is within reach.

Beyond her work in ministry, Richardson is a mother, advocate, and a steady voice for children and families whose needs deserve to be seen and heard. She is built on resilience, shaped by love, and driven by purpose. Through courage and compassion, she transforms her lived experiences into practical, accessible guidance for her community. Whether readers lean on faith, personal reflection, or both, her approach offers a bridge that welcomes all backgrounds and honors every healing journey.

Designed for individuals seeking emotional clarity, personal growth, or spiritual renewal, the book offers practical steps grounded in both introspection and Scripture. Readers will explore mother wounds, father fragments, and the lingering impact of unhealed parental pain. Each chapter includes prompts, declarations, and biblically inspired encouragement for those who want it, while remaining universally relatable for readers simply seeking understanding and emotional peace.

Yanna Richardson brings years of compassion, leadership, and community advocacy to this transformational work. Known for her ability to merge emotional healing with spiritual depth in a way that remains warm and inclusive, she equips readers to confront generational residue with courage, honesty, and hope. Her prayer is that every reader, regardless of background, finds personal breakthrough and becomes a source of healing within their families and communities.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/jfWcwFO

