ZEBRA PEN UNVEILS BIGGEST-EVER ZEN’S 25 DAYS OF GIVING SWEEPSTAKES WITH EXCITING GRAND PRIZE

Zebra Pen Corp., unveils this year’s Zen’s 25 Days of Giving Sweepstakes; With daily prizes and, a grand prize trip to Salterra Resort and Spa in South Caicos.

EDISON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is excited to unveil this year’s highly anticipated Zen’s 25 Days of Giving Sweepstakes. A cherished holiday tradition, the sweepstakes returns bigger than ever, featuring daily prize packs and, for the first time, an exclusive grand prize trip for two to Salterra Resort and Spa on the beautiful South Caicos Island.

The holiday countdown starts now. From December 1st through December 25th, a new daily prize pack will be revealed by Zebra’s iconic mascot Zen. Each daily entry provides a chance to win that day’s featured prize and automatically counts as an entry toward the grand prize South Caicos trip.

Alongside the Salterra Resort and Spa, the sweepstakes features a standout lineup of additional contributing partners including Workman Publishing, Workman Publishing Kids, Pipsticks, Best Kept, ArtBin, Better Day Books, Bloom Daily Planners, Fabriano, Shop ARL, Maruman, Sourcebooks, Ripken Baseball, Somerset Patriots, Wilson, Seton Hall University, VICTOR® Officemate, and Callie Danielle.

Participants are highly encouraged to check back daily for more opportunities to win. Zebra Pen prizes include fan favorite products featuring items from their beloved MILDLINER™, CLiCKART®, STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip® brands, and more. Additional partnership prizes include books, planners, stickers, sports merchandise, memorabilia, and organizational solutions.

“Our Zen’s 25 Days of Giving Sweepstakes has been one of our longest running and most successful consumer events and has only become more exciting every year. We are grateful for all our partners whose contributions help bring a little bit of fun and excitement to the holiday season,” says Ken Newman, Vice President of Marketing at Zebra Pen Corp. “This year's event has been elevated even further with the opportunity to win a trip where winners will get a chance to Find Their Zen relaxing on the white sandy beaches of South Caicos Island.”

Winners of Zen’s 25 Days of Giving Sweepstakes can explore their own unique Path to Self Expression through Zebra Pen’s high-quality writing tools and the thoughtful contributions from its brand partners.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the U.S./D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. The entry period ends on 12/25/25 at 11:59 PM EST and is subject to full Official Rules on zebrapen.com.

About Zebra Pen Corp.

Zebra Pen Corp. was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corp.’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corp. offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them in the USA, Zebra Pen Corp. continues to leverage their knowledge and experience in writing and advancements in ink technology as exemplified by their marquee brands MILDLINER™, CLiCKART®, STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip® and more. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.

