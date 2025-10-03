Zebra Pen - OfficeMate Logo

Zebra Pen x Officemate -Launches the Zen Your Office Giveaway

Our continued partnership with both Officemate allows us to reach new users in a high-paced industry, while showcasing how writing tools can be both practical and innovative.” — Ken Newman Zebra Pen Vice President of Marketing

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Improve Your Office Day, Zebra Pen Corporation, Officemate, and VICTOR® Technology Brand, are excited to team up for a “Zen” Your Office Giveaway, designed to help professionals across the country bring more focus, function, and calm to their workspace.

Running from Friday, October 3rd to Monday, October 13th, 2025, the giveaway invites individuals to enter for a chance to win a collection of premium-quality writing tools, organization tools, and desktop solutions from three trusted brands known for performance, reliability, and smart design.

Observed annually on October 4th, National Improve Your Office Day inspires individuals to focus on refreshing and optimizing their workspaces with tools that boost productivity and creativity. This year, Zebra Pen is leading that movement, not only by recognizing the day, but also elevating it.

The official observance encourages practical, thoughtful actions that boost focus, creativity, and well-being such as decluttering, reorganizing, and personalizing workspace environments. Through their offering of premium writing instruments, Zebra Pen is shaping how professionals engage with National Improve Your Office Day, turning it into a true opportunity for workspace productivity.

“Our continued partnership with both Officemate allows us to reach new users in a high-paced industry, while showcasing how writing tools can be both practical and innovative.” said Ken Newman, Zebra Pen VP of Marketing.

US residents can enter for their chance to win the “Zen” Your Office Giveaway at https://www.zebrapen.com/pages/zen-your-office-giveaway and learn more about Zebra Pen’s involvement in National Improve Your Office Day at https://nationaltoday.com/national-improve-your-office-day/

About Zebra Pen Corporation

Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip®, CLiCKART™, and MILDLINER™ brands. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.

About Officemate

Officemate is a trusted leader in innovative office products, offering a comprehensive range of solutions designed to organize, enhance, and streamline workspaces. With a product portfolio that includes desk accessories, filing supplies, clipboards, stapling products, and more, Officemate is committed to supporting productivity in offices, schools, and home environments. Through strong partnerships with world-class distributors, Officemate delivers reliable and functional essentials that meet the evolving needs of today’s professionals. Officemate is part of VICTOR® Technology Brands, a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded office products, including standing desks, calculators, and desktop organization tools. For more information, visit www.victortech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.