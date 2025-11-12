Fast Guard Service Shares Top 5 Tips for Hiring Security Guards Online in a Competitive Job Market

Fast Guard App on the phone Fast Guard Logo

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As security guard job postings surge across New York City and the U.S., employers are finding that even higher pay rates aren’t filling positions as quickly as before. According to Fast Guard Service, a nationwide licensed security and staffing agency, the challenge isn’t always the wage — it’s finding candidates with the right balance of training, temperament, and professionalism.

“The current job market is extremely competitive,” said Roderick C. Payne Jr., President of Fast Guard Service. “But in security, the issue isn’t just about getting someone in uniform — it’s about finding the right person who can represent your organization calmly, confidently, and responsibly.”

Fast Guard Service, which provides security guard staffing solutions nationwide, including in New York, Florida, Texas, and California, has identified five key tips for employers looking to hire effectively online.

Top 5 Tips for Employers Hiring Security Guards Online

1. Look Beyond the Resume

While certifications and experience are important, employers should assess communication, confidence, and composure during the interview. A guard’s demeanor often determines how effectively they can handle real-world situations and maintain calm under pressure.

2. Verify Credentials and Licensing Early

Many delays in hiring occur due to incomplete background checks or expired licenses. Employers should ensure candidates possess valid state security guard licenses, background clearances, and training certificates before proceeding with interviews.

3. Evaluate Customer Service Skills

Security today is as much about interpersonal skill as it is about physical presence. Guards frequently serve as a company’s first point of contact, so their ability to greet guests professionally and manage interactions diplomatically is critical.

4. Prioritize Situational Judgment

During interviews, employers should ask behavioral questions like:

“Tell me about a time you had to calm a tense situation.”

Candidates who can describe calm, procedural responses under stress typically perform best in the field. Their ability to stay composed and reassuring directly reflects their reliability.

5. Recognize When No Experience Can Be an Advantage

Not every post requires a veteran officer. For roles involving specialized or atypical environments — such as events, concierge security, or community patrols — hiring individuals with the right attitude and trainability can often yield stronger long-term results than hiring based solely on tenure.

“We’ve found that personality and composure often outweigh raw experience,” Payne added. “A security officer’s main job is to keep everyone and everything calm — and that requires emotional intelligence as much as tactical skill.”

As the industry evolves, Fast Guard Service continues to assist clients across the country in sourcing, training, and placing qualified security professionals who combine integrity, preparedness, and customer service excellence.

About Fast Guard Service

Founded in 2013, Fast Guard Service is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured private security company offering armed and unarmed guard services, fire watch, event security, and emergency staffing solutions across the United States. The company is recognized for its rapid deployment capability, customer-first approach, and proven professionalism.

